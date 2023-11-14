Close
Man hospitalized after electrical box explosion at Phoenix Home Depot

Nov 14, 2023

customers stroll outside of Home Depot...

A man was hospitalized Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, after an electrical box explosion at a Home Depot in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A man was hospitalized Tuesday morning after an electrical box explosion at a Home Depot in Phoenix, authorities said.

Fire personnel responded to the emergency near 36th Street and Thomas Road around 10 a.m., the Phoenix Fire Department said.

When they arrived, they found the man, whose name and age wasn’t released, with significant burns to his face and hands.

The fire was contained to the electrical box, and there was no extension to the main structure, fire personnel said.

A building system specialist for Phoenix Fire was on site to determine if the business can continue operating.

