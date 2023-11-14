PHOENIX — A man was hospitalized Tuesday morning after an electrical box explosion at a Home Depot in Phoenix, authorities said.

Fire personnel responded to the emergency near 36th Street and Thomas Road around 10 a.m., the Phoenix Fire Department said.

When they arrived, they found the man, whose name and age wasn’t released, with significant burns to his face and hands.

The fire was contained to the electrical box, and there was no extension to the main structure, fire personnel said.

A building system specialist for Phoenix Fire was on site to determine if the business can continue operating.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.