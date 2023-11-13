PHOENIX – A soldier from the Phoenix area was among the five U.S. Army members killed early Saturday when a helicopter crashed into the Mediterranean Sea, officials announced Monday.

Sgt. Andrew P. Southard, 27, of Apache Junction died when an MH-60 Blackhawk went down after experiencing an unspecified in-flight emergency during aerial refueling training, the Department of Defense said.

“There are no indications the crash was caused by enemy/hostile actions,” the DOD said in a press release.

The other special operations aviation soldiers killed in the crash were Chief Warrant Officer Stephen R. Dwyer, 38 of Clarksville, Tennessee; Chief Warrant Officer Shane M. Barnes, 34, of Sacramento, California; Staff Sgt. Tanner W. Grone, 26, of Gorham, New Hampshire; and Sgt. Cade M. Wolfe, 24, of Mankato, Minnesota.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a statement that “we mourn the tragic loss of five U.S. service members during a training accident in the Mediterranean Sea early Saturday morning.”

“While we continue to gather more information about this deadly crash, it is another stark reminder that the brave men and women who defend our great nation put their lives on the line each and every day to keep our country safe,” he said.

The U.S. has built up its force presence in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Middle East in response to Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel. There are two carrier strike groups operating in the region, U.S. Air Force squadrons have received additional crews and warplanes, and U.S. special operations forces have been added to help Israel in efforts to rescue hostages taken into Gaza.

Army aviation special operations forces are assigned to the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment based at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. The group has almost 3,000 soldiers and more than 200 aircraft, according to the U.S. Army Special Operations Command.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

