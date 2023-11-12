Man shot and killed at west Phoenix house party

PHOENIX — A west Phoenix house party turned deadly early Sunday after a man was shot and killed.

According to Phoenix police, when officers responded to the area of Camelback Road and 55th Avenue, they found a chaotic scene with hundreds of people running from a residence.

Carlos Vences Jr., 23, was found by officers suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital by the Phoenix Fire Department. He was not able to survive and died.

Police detectives are investigating and have interviewed dozens of witnesses. Currently, investigators do not know what led to the shooting or the identity of suspects.

Anyone with information can anonymously call Silent Witness at 480-Witness or 480-Testigo.

This is a developing story.

