ARIZONA NEWS

9-year-old boy killed as part of 2-vehicle crash in Chandler

Nov 11, 2023, 1:45 PM | Updated: 2:05 pm

(Facebook Photo/Chandler Police Department, File)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Police in Chandler are investigating a deadly two-vehicle crash that occurred at the intersection of Ray Road and Coronado Street near Loop 101 on Saturday morning.

According to police, one of the vehicles involved in the collision left the roadway and stuck two pedestrians who were waiting to cross the street.

One of those pedestrians was a 9-year-old boy who was transported to a local hospital where he died from the injuries he suffered.

An adult male also was injured and is currently at a local hospital being treated.

Police did not immediately release the identities of the victims.

Driver impairment is not suspected.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

