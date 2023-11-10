PHOENIX — A woman was found dead by firefighters responding to a house fire in northwest Phoenix on Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

Crews responded to a residence near 35th Avenue and Beardsley Road around 1:35 p.m. and found flames and smoke coming from inside, the Phoenix Fire Department said.

They quickly attacked the fire and made entry.

An elderly woman who was beyond resuscitation was found inside.

#PHXFire quickly extinguished a house fire near 35th Ave and Beardsley. During the search and rescue, a victim was identified beyond resuscitation. Investigators remain on scene to determine the cause. The PIO will be on scene throughout the afternoon for media availability. pic.twitter.com/dljPVv7A78 — Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) November 9, 2023

The Phoenix Fire Investigation Task Force and Phoenix Police Department were working to determine the cause of the blaze.

No other information was made available.

