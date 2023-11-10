Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Woman found dead by crews battling house fire in northwest Phoenix

Nov 10, 2023, 7:13 AM

BY KTAR.COM


A woman was found dead by firefighters responding to a house fire in Phoenix, Arizona, on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023.

PHOENIX — A woman was found dead by firefighters responding to a house fire in northwest Phoenix on Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

Crews responded to a residence near 35th Avenue and Beardsley Road around 1:35 p.m. and found flames and smoke coming from inside, the Phoenix Fire Department said.

They quickly attacked the fire and made entry.

An elderly woman who was beyond resuscitation was found inside.

The Phoenix Fire Investigation Task Force and Phoenix Police Department were working to determine the cause of the blaze.

No other information was made available.

Woman found dead by crews battling house fire in northwest Phoenix