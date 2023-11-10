Trajan Wealth holds annual charity drive for Sojourner Center

PHOENIX — KTAR Community Spotlight this month focuses on Trajan Wealth, which hosts an annual charity drive to support victims of domestic violence.

Through the holidays, registered investment advisor Trajan Wealth is collecting items for the Gifting Holiday Hope Program to give to families, primarily women and children, that use Sojourner Center’s services, CEO Jeff Junior told KTAR 92.3 FM’s Arizona’s Morning News on Thursday.

Among the items that can be donated include socks, undergarments, bed sheets, pillows and other basic necessities. Toys can also be donated but special importance was placed on basic items.

“If you look at what’s going on in the domestic abuse side, they are really being uprooted from their home and they’re either staying in the shelter or they move to a different home so all the basic necessities are really needed,” Junior said.

“Also, if people are going to donate, it’s not just toys for the younger people, but even the older kids, as well. I mean, kids go up to 18 before they’re considered adults.”

Those interested in donating can do so by dropping gifts off at any of Trajan Wealth’s four offices, the Sojourner Center or at the golf charity drive on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving at Camelback Country Club, Junior said.

Prior to Trajan Wealth hosting the charity event for Sojourner Center, the company supported national brands before it was turned away due to a high volume of participants.

“I really encourage people to make an impact. We’re a small organization, and we’re trying to make the most impact that we can,” Junior said.

He said that while the annual charity drive was designed for the holidays, donations made after the holiday season has passed will still be given to victims at Sojourner Center.

