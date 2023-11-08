Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix officials celebrate passage of $500 million General Obligation Bond program

Nov 8, 2023, 9:05 AM

Phoenix voters approved a $500 million General Obligation Bond program during the Maricopa County j...

Phoenix voters approved a $500 million General Obligation Bond program during the Maricopa County jurisdictional elections on Nov. 7, 2023. (City of Phoenix Photo)

(City of Phoenix Photo)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – City officials were celebrating Wednesday after Phoenix voters approved a $500 million General Obligation Bond program.

The funding will be used to enhance public safety, improve quality of life, spur economic development and address housing affordability.

It was the city’s first bond election since 2006.

“Thanks to our voters, Phoenix will be able to devote funding towards new libraries, new and improved fire stations, a one-of-a-kind ASU [Arizona State University] medical school, a long overdue Latino Cultural Center and so much more,” Mayor Kate Gallego said in a press release.

“This down payment on our future will help us meet the demands we’re facing as a growing city.”

Phoenix voters showed overwhelming support for the four-question bond package. With most of the ballots counted from Tuesday’s jurisdictional elections in Maricopa County, each measure was on its way to passing with at least 60% of the vote.

The $214 million bond for public safety was the most popular with more than 70% approval.

“Without raising taxes, Phoenix voters made the right choice by approving the bond measures, paving the way for significant investments in our city, and I want to thank them,” Councilwoman Kesha Hodge Washington said in the release.

What was included in Phoenix bond package?

Here’s a breakdown on what was included in each question:

  • Question 1: $214 million for fire, police, roadway and pedestrian infrastructure.
  • Question 2: $109 million for libraries, parks and historic preservation.
  • Question 3: $114 million for education, economic development, upgrades of city facilities for energy efficiency, and arts and culture.
  • Question 4: $63 million for affordable housing and a new senior center.

The list of projects that will be funded by the bonds includes the Cesar Chavez Senior Center, Estrella Civic Space Park and Library, Esteban Park Recreation Center, splash pads at Harmon Park, expanding the Children’s Museum and rebuilding Fire Station 7 in the Sunnyslope neighborhood.

“The voters of Phoenix have spoken, and we are thrilled that the bond has been approved,” Councilwoman Betty Guardado said in the release. “This bond represents a significant step forward in enhancing community safety, improving quality of life and creating a more efficient and modern city for all – and we could not be more excited.”

