PHOENIX — Voters in six Maricopa County cities and 23 school districts cast their ballots on several issues Tuesday on Election Day.

The issues ranged from the approval of selling bonds for infrastructure and community projects. The school districts will be voting on various bonds, overrides and budget increases. Funds would go toward staff salaries and projects such as building and equipment improvements.

Litchfield Park will also decide whether to adopt a city charter and elect a board of freeholders.

What were the bond measures on the ballots?

The city of Phoenix had four proposed ballot measure questions. Voters would determine whether to authorize to issuing and selling of $500 million in general obligation bonds.

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego and the city council approved moving forward with a proposed General Obligation Bond program in June 2022.

The programs would help fund infrastructure and rehabilitation needs of the city, including parks, libraries, fire and police stations, affordable housing, streets and storm drains.

Glendale residents had to decide on two bond measures totaling $160 million. They would invest $82 million in street and intersection improvements and public safety projects.

For the city of El Mirage, a $41.5 million bond measure was on the ballot. It would provide a second fire station, and expansion to the police station, a new city court facility and an expansion to city hall.

Goodyear had three questions on the ballot with bonds totaling $232 million to fund street and transportation, public safety projects and parks and recreation projects.

In Surprise, two bond questions were for transportation and public safety projects totaling $100 million.

What is a charter city?

The Arizona State Constitution grants authority to cities with a population of more than 3,500 to adopt a city charter.

Litchfield Park voters decided on whether to form a charter and elect a board of freeholders.

The city is currently a general law city which is generally set up and governed under state statutes and laws. If Litchfield Park adopts a charter, it can set rules and regulations that differ from state statutes, such as deciding how the mayor and council are elected and appointed or setting the pay rate for city elected officials.

There are currently 19 charter cities out of 91 Arizona cities.

If approved, 14 candidates will become freeholders, who will begin working on the charter.

Once a draft is complete, it will be placed on the ballot during the March 12, 2024 election for voter approval.

