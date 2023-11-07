Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Here’s what to know about Election Day for Maricopa County jurisdictional elections

Nov 7, 2023, 8:08 AM | Updated: 8:17 am

Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, is Election Day for jurisdictional elections in Maricopa County, Arizona....

Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, is Election Day for jurisdictional elections in Maricopa County, Arizona. (X Photo/@MaricopaVote)

(X Photo/@MaricopaVote)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Dozens of voting locations opened across metro Phoenix on Tuesday, Election Day for jurisdictional elections in six Maricopa County cities and 23 school districts.

Most of the sites stay open until voting ends at 7 p.m., but a few of the drop boxes are in buildings that close earlier.

The full list of Election Day vote centers and drop boxes, with estimated wait times and hours of operation, can be found at Locations.Maricopa.Vote.

“You can take the ballot that you’ve already received by mail and you can drop it off at a voting location, or you can show up and get a new ballot printed,” Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Arizona’s Morning News on Tuesday morning.

When will Maricopa County election results be released?

Because it’s an “all-mail” election, there are no tabulators at the vote centers. Instead, all ballots are being counted at the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center.

The first batch of results will be released at 8 p.m., and additional results will be made available as they are processed.

Who is voting in Maricopa County jurisdictional elections?

On Oct. 11, the county mailed ballots to all 1.9 million registered voters living in the participating jurisdictions, even those who aren’t on the Active Early Voting List.

Drop boxes were made available the day ballots were sent out, and in-person vote centers started operating Oct. 30. Ballots could also be returned through the U.S. Postal Service, but it’s too late for that method because ballots received after 7 p.m. Tuesday don’t get counted.

By the close of business Monday, nearly 404,000 ballots had been returned.

Voters who sign up for ballot status updates by texting JOIN to 628-683 or visiting BeBallotReady.Vote can receive notifications when their ballots have been received and counted.

What’s on the ballot for Maricopa County jurisdictional elections?

While the turnout is much lower for jurisdictional elections than when candidates are on the ballot, Richer said they are still important.

RELATED STORIES

“Most of them concern your school districts or your cities,” he said. “We have bonds on the ballot, we have overrides on the ballot, a lot of things related to the budgets of local jurisdictions.”

Five Maricopa County cities – El Mirage, Glendale, Goodyear, Phoenix and Surprise – have bond questions on their jurisdictional election ballots. Litchfield Park residents are voting on whether to adopt a city charter, and they also are electing 14 members to the Board of Freeholders to guide the charter formation process.

In addition, 23 Valley school districts are holding elections on bonds, M&O (maintenance and operation) and DAA (district additional assistance) overrides, and lease/sale/exchanges.

Some jurisdictions have multiple bond questions.

Here’s the list of school districts with issues on the ballots:

  • Agua Fria Union: Bond.
  • Alhambra Elementary: Lease/site sale/exchange.
  • Avondale Elementary: Bond.
  • Deer Valley Unified: Bond; M&O override.
  • Fountain Hills Unified: Bond; lease/site sale/exchange.
  • Fowler Elementary: M&O override.
  • Gila Bend Unified: M&O override.
  • Gilbert Unified: Bond; M&O override.
  • Glendale Elementary: Bond; M&O override; DAA override; Lease/site sale
    exchange.
  • Kyrene Elementary: Bond; DAA override.
  • Liberty Elementary: Bond.
  • Litchfield Elementary: Bond.
  • Littleton Elementary: M&O override.
  • Madison Elementary: Bond; M&O override.
  • Mesa Public Schools: Bond; M&O override.
  • Osborn Elementary: Bond; M&O override.
  • Paradise Valley Unified: Bond.
  • Pendergast Elementary: Bond; M&O override.
  • Phoenix Union: Bond.
  • Queen Creek Unified: Bond; M&O override; DAA override.
  • Scottsdale Unified: M&O override.
  • Tolleson Elementary: Bond.
  • Tolleson Union: Bond.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Grand Hotel in Mesa...

SuElen Rivera

Mesa moves forward with converting hotel into temporary homeless shelter

The city of Mesa announced Monday it will move forward with converting a former hotel into a temporary homeless shelter.

38 minutes ago

Mugshot of Bacilio Borquez of Visalia, California, who was sentenced on Oct. 30, 2023, to 46 years ...

KTAR.com

California man sentenced to 46 years in prison for sexually assaulting Arizona teenager

A California man has been sentenced to 46 years in prison for sexually assaulting an Arizona teenager, authorities announced Tuesday.

2 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Sharper Point: Why the polls aren’t looking good for President Joe Biden for the 2024 election

Sharper Point: Why the polls aren’t looking good for President Joe Biden for the 2024 election. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News

3 hours ago

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)...

Luke Forstner

2024 election to have big implications for national, Arizona seats

The race for Arizona's U.S. Senate seat will certainly grab headlines in 2024, but the state legislature could also see a serious shift.

7 hours ago

(Pixabay Photo)...

KTAR.com

Tempe man arrested for antisemitic email threatening to execute Scottsdale rabbi

The FBI arrested an Arizona man Saturday morning on a federal complaint and arrest warrant for allegedly making a threat to execute a Valley rabbi.

7 hours ago

It’s a good time to start thinking about getting a real Christmas tree from one of Arizona's nati...

Kevin Stone

Here’s what you need to know about cutting Christmas trees in Arizona national forests

With Halloween in the rearview mirror, it’s a good time to start thinking about getting a real Christmas tree from one of Arizona's national forests.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University: innovating Arizona health care education

Midwestern University’s Glendale Campus near Loop 101 and 59th Avenue is an established leader in health care education and one of Arizona’s largest and most valuable health care resources.

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Importance of AC maintenance after Arizona’s excruciating heat wave

An air conditioning unit in Phoenix is vital to living a comfortable life inside, away from triple-digit heat.

Here’s what to know about Election Day for Maricopa County jurisdictional elections