Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Outgoing Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone reflects on toughest days on the job

Nov 7, 2023, 4:22 PM | Updated: 4:44 pm

(Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images)...

(Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images)

(Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images)

Danny Shapiro's Profile Picture

BY DANNY SHAPIRO


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone knows what his toughest days on the job will be after he departs the office at the start of the year. They were days that happened too often.

“It’s handing the flag to a family member who lost a loved one in the line of duty,” Penzone told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Gaydos and Chad Show on Tuesday.

Penzone said one instance in his tenure has especially stuck with him. Deputy Juan “Johnny” Ruiz was beaten by an inmate during processing at a sheriff’s substation outside Phoenix in October 2021.

Ruiz was found knocked out and bleeding. He died two days after the incident at 45.

RELATED STORIES

Penzone said the ensuing days elicited a response from him that was unusual for him.

“I had spoken to my wife and she’s always my muse and I said, ‘Listen, I’m going to say something uncommon for me because I have to,'” Penzone said. “I’m looking at these men and women in their face and all they’re ready to do the job.

“They need a shot of adrenaline that their sheriff is out in front and not following behind on this one. I did a news conference and I called the bad guy a scumbag POS and I said he’s either going to jail or somewhere else tonight. Just to see the men and women respond to that because they know the task at hand and the loss of their friend and their colleague.”

Clinton Robert Hurley, 30, was the man accused of overpowering Ruiz and taking the deputy’s vehicle to escape, crashing through a gate.

Hurley was on probation from a 2012 case in which he served time in prison after pleading guilty to attempted child molestation, according to court and prison records.

Ruiz had served with MCSO for three years.

“This is the most difficult and the most important thing that you do if you’re a law enforcement leader because if you don’t show respect to that family and let them know that their loved one lost was not in vain, then you have dramatically failed,” Penzone said. “So, those are always the heaviest days.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

A voter casts their ballot at a secure ballot drop box at the Maricopa County Tabulation and Electi...

KTAR.com

Here are the results from the 2023 Maricopa County jurisdictional elections

Valley voters went to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballot. Here are the latest election results around Maricopa County. 

39 minutes ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Which issues are expected to be top concerns for Arizonans in 2024 election?

Arizona Votes 2024: One Year Out, is a KTAR News special series that takes a look at the upcoming election cycle. Reporter Heidi Hommel examines which issues could be of top concern for Arizonans in the 2024 election cycle. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News

4 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Outgoing Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone discusses future in politics, toughest day on the job

Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News Picture: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

4 hours ago

Residents of Surprise will have another grocery shopping option after a Safeway opens on Wednesday....

KTAR.com

Safeway opening new grocery store in Surprise shopping center

Residents of Surprise will have another grocery shopping option after a Safeway opens on Wednesday.

5 hours ago

The Red Hot Chili Peppers and Hozier will headline Innings Festival in Tempe, Arizona, on Feb. 23-2...

Kevin Stone

Expanded Innings Festival led by Red Hot Chili Peppers, Hozier, Chris Stapleton, Dave Matthews

Tempe's Innings Festival is swinging for the fences in 2024, with a second weekend of shows and a heavy-hitting lineup.

6 hours ago

The Arizona House minority leader submitted a formal ethics complaint against fellow Democratic Rep...

Kevin Stone

Arizona House Democrat accused of harassment, custodial interference in ethics complaint

Arizona Democratic Rep. Leezah Sun faces an ethics complaint for allegedly harassing Tolleson employees and interfering with a custody case.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Importance of AC maintenance after Arizona’s excruciating heat wave

An air conditioning unit in Phoenix is vital to living a comfortable life inside, away from triple-digit heat.

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

Outgoing Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone reflects on toughest days on the job