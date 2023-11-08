PHOENIX — Voters across Maricopa County cast their ballots in local elections Tuesday.

While there were no candidates up for election this year, voters in five Maricopa County cities and 23 school districts answered bond questions, overrides and budget-related items. Litchfield Park residents will decide on whether to adopt a city charter and elect 14 members to the Board of Freeholders to guide the charter.

Polls closed at 7 p.m.

Initial results, posted at 8 p.m. Tuesday, include 398,322 ballots, which represents about 20.68% of eligible voters for the jurisdictional election. The results include ballots received throughout the weekend, mail ballot drop box or ballot replacement center. Votes not included so far are dropped off or voted in-person on Monday or Election Day, provisional ballots and ballots requiring signature curing, according to the Maricopa County Elections Department.

The Election Department will update results daily until all ballots have been tabulated.

Here are the latest election results around Maricopa County.

What are the bond election results?

Phoenix

Bond question 1

Yes – 71%

No – 29%

Bond question 2

Yes – 64%

No – 36%

Bond question 3

Yes – 62%

No – 38%

Bond question 4

Yes – 66%

No – 34%

Glendale

Bond question 1

Yes – 57%

No – 43%

Bond question 2

Yes – 60%

No – 40%

Goodyear

Bond question 1

Yes – 66%

No – 34%

Bond question 2

Yes – 67%

No – 33%

Bond question 3

Yes – 59%

No – 41%

Surprise

Bond question 1

Yes – 58%

No – 42%

Bond question 2

Yes – 60%

No – 40%

El Mirage

Bond question 1

Yes – 20%

No – 80%

City charter adoption results

Litchfield Park

City charter

Yes – 70%

No – 30%

Freeholders Board Members (14)

Paul Chartnetsky – 8.01%

Michael Faith – 7.66%

Sonny Culbreth – 7.52%

Lisa Brainard Waston – 7.49%

Gay H. Romack – 6.77%

Susan Fix – 6.56%

Martin Etchart – 6.51%

Ann Schassetz Clair – 5.8%

Suzzane Allen – 5.35%

Chuck Emmert – 5.23%

Kenny Jones – 4.59%

Bobby Zabbadick – 4.38%

Rachel Dudley – 4.36%

Will Feliz – 4.31%

Andrew Fraser – 4.19%

Scott Mikes – 3.95%

Brian Dudley – 3.79%

Gaetano “Guy” Testini 3.53%

School district election results

Agua Fria Union

Bond question

Yes – 51%

No – 49%

Alhambra Elementary

Lease/site sale/exchange question

Yes – 66%

No – 34%

Avondale Elementary

Bond question

Yes – 55%

No – 45%

Deer Valley Unified:

Bond question

Yes – 45%

No – 55%

M&O override question

Yes – 45%

No – 55%

Fountain Hills Unified

Bond Question

Yes – 43%

No – 57%

Lease/site sale/exchange.

Yes – 69%

No – 31%

Fowler Elementary

M&O override question

Yes – 62%

No – 38%

Gila Bend Unified

M&O override question

Yes – 43%

No – 57%

Gilbert Unified

Bond question

Yes – 46%

No – 54%

M&O override question

Yes – 47%

No – 53%

Glendale Elementary

Bond question

Yes – 54%

No – 46%

M&O override question

Yes – 56%

No – 44%

DAA override question

Yes – 55%

No – 45%

Lease/site sale exchange question

Yes – 67%

No – 33%

Kyrene Elementary

Bond question

Yes – 55%

No – 45%

DAA override question

Yes – 54%

No – 46%

Liberty Elementary

Bond question

Yes – 43%

No – 57%

Litchfield Elementary

Bond question

Yes – 49%

No – 51%

Littleton Elementary

M&O override question

Yes – 58%

No – 42%

Madison Elementary

Bond question

Yes – 64%

No – 36%

M&O override question

Yes – 63%

No – 37%

Mesa Public Schools

Bond question

Yes – 49%

No – 51%

M&O override question

Yes – 50.14%

No – 49.86%

Osborn Elementary

Bond question

Yes – 74%

No – 63%

M&O override question

Yes – 73%

No – 27%

Paradise Valley Unified

Bond question

Yes – 54%

No – 46%

Pendergast Elementary

Bond question

Yes – 51%

No – 49%

M&O override question

Yes – 50.29%

No – 49.71%

Phoenix Union

Bond question

Yes – 63%

No – 37%

Queen Creek Unified

Bond question

Yes – 40%

No – 60%

M&O override question

Yes – 56%

No – 44%

Scottsdale Unified

M&O override question

Yes – 58%

No – 42%

Tolleson Elementary

Bond question

Yes – 59%

No – 41%

Tolleson Union

Bond question

Yes – 53%

No – 47%

