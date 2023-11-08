Live updates: Here are latest results from the 2023 Maricopa County jurisdictional elections
Nov 7, 2023, 7:05 PM | Updated: 10:11 pm
PHOENIX — Voters across Maricopa County cast their ballots in local elections Tuesday.
While there were no candidates up for election this year, voters in five Maricopa County cities and 23 school districts answered bond questions, overrides and budget-related items. Litchfield Park residents will decide on whether to adopt a city charter and elect 14 members to the Board of Freeholders to guide the charter.
Polls closed at 7 p.m.
Initial results, posted at 8 p.m. Tuesday, include 398,322 ballots, which represents about 20.68% of eligible voters for the jurisdictional election. The results include ballots received throughout the weekend, mail ballot drop box or ballot replacement center. Votes not included so far are dropped off or voted in-person on Monday or Election Day, provisional ballots and ballots requiring signature curing, according to the Maricopa County Elections Department.
The Election Department will update results daily until all ballots have been tabulated.
Here are the latest election results around Maricopa County.
What are the bond election results?
Phoenix
Bond question 1
- Yes – 71%
- No – 29%
Bond question 2
- Yes – 64%
- No – 36%
Bond question 3
- Yes – 62%
- No – 38%
Bond question 4
- Yes – 66%
- No – 34%
Glendale
Bond question 1
- Yes – 57%
- No – 43%
Bond question 2
- Yes – 60%
- No – 40%
Goodyear
Bond question 1
- Yes – 66%
- No – 34%
Bond question 2
- Yes – 67%
- No – 33%
Bond question 3
- Yes – 59%
- No – 41%
Surprise
Bond question 1
- Yes – 58%
- No – 42%
Bond question 2
- Yes – 60%
- No – 40%
El Mirage
Bond question 1
- Yes – 20%
- No – 80%
City charter adoption results
Litchfield Park
City charter
- Yes – 70%
- No – 30%
Freeholders Board Members (14)
- Paul Chartnetsky – 8.01%
- Michael Faith – 7.66%
- Sonny Culbreth – 7.52%
- Lisa Brainard Waston – 7.49%
- Gay H. Romack – 6.77%
- Susan Fix – 6.56%
- Martin Etchart – 6.51%
- Ann Schassetz Clair – 5.8%
- Suzzane Allen – 5.35%
- Chuck Emmert – 5.23%
- Kenny Jones – 4.59%
- Bobby Zabbadick – 4.38%
- Rachel Dudley – 4.36%
- Will Feliz – 4.31%
- Andrew Fraser – 4.19%
- Scott Mikes – 3.95%
- Brian Dudley – 3.79%
- Gaetano “Guy” Testini 3.53%
School district election results
Agua Fria Union
Bond question
- Yes – 51%
- No – 49%
Alhambra Elementary
Lease/site sale/exchange question
- Yes – 66%
- No – 34%
Avondale Elementary
Bond question
- Yes – 55%
- No – 45%
Deer Valley Unified:
Bond question
- Yes – 45%
- No – 55%
M&O override question
- Yes – 45%
- No – 55%
Fountain Hills Unified
Bond Question
- Yes – 43%
- No – 57%
Lease/site sale/exchange.
- Yes – 69%
- No – 31%
Fowler Elementary
M&O override question
- Yes – 62%
- No – 38%
Gila Bend Unified
M&O override question
- Yes – 43%
- No – 57%
Gilbert Unified
Bond question
- Yes – 46%
- No – 54%
M&O override question
- Yes – 47%
- No – 53%
Glendale Elementary
Bond question
- Yes – 54%
- No – 46%
M&O override question
- Yes – 56%
- No – 44%
DAA override question
- Yes – 55%
- No – 45%
Lease/site sale exchange question
- Yes – 67%
- No – 33%
Kyrene Elementary
Bond question
- Yes – 55%
- No – 45%
DAA override question
- Yes – 54%
- No – 46%
Liberty Elementary
Bond question
- Yes – 43%
- No – 57%
Litchfield Elementary
Bond question
- Yes – 49%
- No – 51%
Littleton Elementary
M&O override question
- Yes – 58%
- No – 42%
Madison Elementary
Bond question
- Yes – 64%
- No – 36%
M&O override question
- Yes – 63%
- No – 37%
Mesa Public Schools
Bond question
- Yes – 49%
- No – 51%
M&O override question
- Yes – 50.14%
- No – 49.86%
Osborn Elementary
Bond question
- Yes – 74%
- No – 63%
M&O override question
- Yes – 73%
- No – 27%
Paradise Valley Unified
Bond question
- Yes – 54%
- No – 46%
Pendergast Elementary
Bond question
- Yes – 51%
- No – 49%
M&O override question
- Yes – 50.29%
- No – 49.71%
Phoenix Union
Bond question
- Yes – 63%
- No – 37%
Queen Creek Unified
Bond question
- Yes – 40%
- No – 60%
M&O override question
- Yes – 56%
- No – 44%
Scottsdale Unified
M&O override question
- Yes – 58%
- No – 42%
Tolleson Elementary
Bond question
- Yes – 59%
- No – 41%
Tolleson Union
Bond question
- Yes – 53%
- No – 47%
