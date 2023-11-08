Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Live updates: Here are latest results from the 2023 Maricopa County jurisdictional elections

Nov 7, 2023, 7:05 PM | Updated: 10:11 pm

A voter casts their ballot at a secure ballot drop box at the Maricopa County Tabulation and Electi...

A voter casts their ballot at a secure ballot drop box at the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center in Phoenix, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt York)

(AP Photo/Matt York)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Voters across Maricopa County cast their ballots in local elections Tuesday.

While there were no candidates up for election this year, voters in five Maricopa County cities and 23 school districts answered bond questions, overrides and budget-related items. Litchfield Park residents will decide on whether to adopt a city charter and elect 14 members to the Board of Freeholders to guide the charter.

Polls closed at 7 p.m.

RELATED STORIES

Initial results, posted at 8 p.m. Tuesday, include 398,322 ballots, which represents about 20.68% of eligible voters for the jurisdictional election. The results include ballots received throughout the weekend, mail ballot drop box or ballot replacement center. Votes not included so far are dropped off or voted in-person on Monday or Election Day, provisional ballots and ballots requiring signature curing, according to the Maricopa County Elections Department.

The Election Department will update results daily until all ballots have been tabulated.

Here are the latest election results around Maricopa County.

What are the bond election results?

Phoenix

Bond question 1

  • Yes – 71%
  • No – 29%

Bond question 2

  • Yes – 64%
  • No – 36%

Bond question 3

  • Yes – 62%
  • No – 38%

Bond question 4

  • Yes – 66%
  • No – 34%

Glendale

Bond question 1

  • Yes – 57%
  • No – 43%

Bond question 2

  • Yes – 60%
  • No – 40%

Goodyear

Bond question 1

  • Yes – 66%
  • No – 34%

Bond question  2

  • Yes – 67%
  • No – 33%

Bond question 3

  • Yes – 59%
  • No – 41%

Surprise 

Bond question 1

  • Yes – 58%
  • No – 42%

Bond question 2

  • Yes – 60%
  • No – 40%

El Mirage

Bond question 1

  • Yes – 20%
  • No – 80%

City charter adoption results

Litchfield Park 

City charter

  • Yes – 70%
  • No –  30%

Freeholders Board Members (14)

  • Paul Chartnetsky – 8.01%
  • Michael Faith  – 7.66%
  • Sonny Culbreth – 7.52%
  • Lisa Brainard Waston – 7.49%
  • Gay H. Romack  – 6.77%
  • Susan Fix – 6.56%
  • Martin Etchart –  6.51%
  • Ann Schassetz Clair – 5.8%
  • Suzzane Allen –  5.35%
  • Chuck Emmert  – 5.23%
  • Kenny Jones – 4.59%
  • Bobby Zabbadick – 4.38%
  • Rachel Dudley  – 4.36%
  • Will Feliz  – 4.31%
  • Andrew Fraser – 4.19%
  • Scott Mikes – 3.95%
  • Brian Dudley – 3.79%
  • Gaetano “Guy” Testini 3.53%

School district election results

Agua Fria Union

Bond question

  • Yes – 51%
  • No – 49%

Alhambra Elementary

Lease/site sale/exchange question

  • Yes – 66%
  • No – 34%

Avondale Elementary

Bond question

  • Yes – 55%
  • No – 45%

Deer Valley Unified:

Bond question

  • Yes – 45%
  • No – 55%

M&O override question

  • Yes – 45%
  • No – 55%

Fountain Hills Unified

Bond Question

  • Yes – 43%
  • No – 57%

Lease/site sale/exchange.

  • Yes – 69%
  • No – 31%

Fowler Elementary

M&O override question

  • Yes – 62%
  • No – 38%

Gila Bend Unified

M&O override question

  • Yes – 43%
  • No – 57%

Gilbert Unified

Bond question

  • Yes – 46%
  • No – 54%

M&O override question

  • Yes – 47%
  • No – 53%

Glendale Elementary

Bond question

  • Yes – 54%
  • No – 46%

M&O override question

  • Yes – 56%
  • No – 44%

DAA override question

  • Yes – 55%
  • No – 45%

Lease/site sale exchange question

  • Yes – 67%
  • No – 33%

Kyrene Elementary

Bond question

  • Yes – 55%
  • No – 45%

DAA override question

  • Yes – 54%
  • No – 46%

Liberty Elementary

Bond question

  • Yes – 43%
  • No – 57%

Litchfield Elementary

Bond question

  • Yes – 49%
  • No – 51%

Littleton Elementary

M&O override question

  • Yes – 58%
  • No – 42%

Madison Elementary

Bond question

  • Yes – 64%
  • No – 36%

M&O override question

  • Yes – 63%
  • No – 37%

Mesa Public Schools

Bond question

  • Yes – 49%
  • No – 51%

M&O override question

  • Yes – 50.14%
  • No –  49.86%

Osborn Elementary

Bond question

  • Yes – 74%
  • No – 63%

M&O override question

  • Yes – 73%
  • No – 27%

Paradise Valley Unified

Bond question

  • Yes – 54%
  • No – 46%

Pendergast Elementary

Bond question

  • Yes – 51%
  • No – 49%

M&O override question

  • Yes – 50.29%
  • No – 49.71%

Phoenix Union

Bond question

  • Yes – 63%
  • No – 37%

Queen Creek Unified

Bond question

  • Yes – 40%
  • No – 60%

M&O override question

  • Yes – 56%
  • No – 44%

Scottsdale Unified

M&O override question

  • Yes – 58%
  • No – 42%

Tolleson Elementary

Bond question

  • Yes – 59%
  • No – 41%

Tolleson Union

Bond question

  • Yes – 53%
  • No – 47%

 

