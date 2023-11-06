PHOENIX — Northbound Interstate 17 was shut down briefly in Phoenix for a law enforcement situation on Monday afternoon.

The freeway was closed at Grant Street, just north of the Durango Curve, around 1:45 p.m. The freeway reopened around 2:10 p.m.

The southbound lanes were not affected.

UPDATE: The situation has ended; I-17 NB has reopened. Please exercise patience due to the heavy delay in the area. — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) November 6, 2023

No other information was available.

