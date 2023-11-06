Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Northbound Interstate 17 closed briefly in Phoenix for police situation

Nov 6, 2023, 1:50 PM | Updated: 2:14 pm

17 was temporarily shut down in Phoenix for a law enforcement situation on Monday afternoon. (ADOT Traffic Camera Photo)

(ADOT Traffic Camera Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Northbound Interstate 17 was shut down briefly in Phoenix for a law enforcement situation on Monday afternoon.

The freeway was closed at Grant Street, just north of the Durango Curve, around 1:45 p.m. The freeway reopened around 2:10 p.m.

The southbound lanes were not affected.

No other information was available.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 411923.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

A candlelight vigil will take place Thursday for Preston Lord, the Queen Creek student who was kill...

KTAR.com

Candlelight vigil to be held for Queen Creek student who was killed at Halloween party

A candlelight vigil will take place later this week for a Queen Creek student who was killed following an assault at a Halloween party.

1 hour ago

The Cottages at McDowell, a new build-to-rent community of one- and two-bedroom homes, is now open ...

Kevin Stone

New West Valley rental community has more than 200 homes with private backyards

Mark-Taylor Residential has opened another build-to-rent community in suburban Avondale, about 15 miles west of downtown Phoenix.

2 hours ago

man holds his dog inside a Phoenix cooling center...

SuElen Rivera

What’s next for those who were living in The Zone homeless encampment in Phoenix?

As the last of the individuals living in "The Zone" homeless encampment in downtown Phoenix were connected to services or placed in temporary housing, some wonder if their new path will be sustainable.

3 hours ago

Mugshot of Sheldon Shield, who is accused of fatally stabbing a man in west Phoenix, Arizona, on Oc...

KTAR.com

Arrest made after man stabbed to death in west Phoenix last month

A man was arrested over the weekend in connection with a fatal stabbing in west Phoenix last month, authorities said.

5 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Sharper Point: Why is daylight savings a thing?

Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News

6 hours ago

Follow @KTAR923...

Sponsored Content by Canvas Annuity

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

West Hunsaker at Morris Hall supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR's Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Importance of AC maintenance after Arizona’s excruciating heat wave

An air conditioning unit in Phoenix is vital to living a comfortable life inside, away from triple-digit heat.

Northbound Interstate 17 closed briefly in Phoenix for police situation