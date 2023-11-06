Northbound Interstate 17 closed briefly in Phoenix for police situation
Nov 6, 2023, 1:50 PM | Updated: 2:14 pm
(ADOT Traffic Camera Photo)
PHOENIX — Northbound Interstate 17 was shut down briefly in Phoenix for a law enforcement situation on Monday afternoon.
The freeway was closed at Grant Street, just north of the Durango Curve, around 1:45 p.m. The freeway reopened around 2:10 p.m.
The southbound lanes were not affected.
UPDATE: The situation has ended; I-17 NB has reopened. Please exercise patience due to the heavy delay in the area.
— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) November 6, 2023
No other information was available.
