EVIT launches first associate degree program in surgical technology

Nov 5, 2023, 8:00 PM

Photo: Oliver Berg/dpa (Photo by Oliver Berg/picture alliance via Getty Images)

(Photo by Oliver Berg/picture alliance via Getty Images)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The East Valley Institute of Technology will offer the Associate of Applied Science in Surgical Technology program beginning Jan. 3, its first associate degree.

Surgical technicians prepare the surgical suite and patient for surgery, pass instruments to the surgeon, and monitor the patient during the procedure.

EVIT has offered a Certificate in Surgical Technology program for adults for many years. Thanks to a change in state law, EVIT can now also offer associate degrees.

“We are pleased to be able to offer the Surgical Technology associate degree in a high-demand career field that is increasingly requiring job applicants to have a degree,” said EVIT Superintendent Dr. Chad Wilson.

EVIT has more than 50 tuition-free occupational training programs for East Valley high school students and tuition-based programs for Phoenix-area adults at two central campuses in Mesa.

Surgical Technology is an adult program offered at the EVIT Main Campus, 1601 W. Main St. Tuition is $19,120, not including additional out-of-pocket fees such as textbooks, uniforms and background checks. Student funding opportunities include federal student aid/financial aid, veterans education benefits, tribal funding, scholarships and interest-free payment plans.

The first cohort of students will begin their general education classes on Jan. 3. The program will run five consecutive semesters with a week off between semesters and two weeks off in December.

Upon completion of their associate degree, students will be able to sit for the Certified Surgical Technologist exam. Enrollment starts Nov. 1. www.evit.com/enrollnow.

Additional associate degree programs in nursing, paramedicine and industrial trades management are in development.

“EVIT is evolving to better meet the needs of the communities we love and serve,” Wilson said. “The ability to offer associate degrees is a major part of that effort.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

