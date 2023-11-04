Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Lawsuit alleges cattle grazing ruining habitat of 2 endangered bird species along Arizona river

Nov 3, 2023, 6:00 PM

Cow grazing (Pexels photo)...

Cow grazing (Pexels photo)

(Pexels photo)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Two environmental groups have filed a lawsuit against the federal Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for allegedly failing to protect the habitat for two endangered species of birds along Arizona’s Gila River.

The Tucson-based Center for Biological Diversity and Maricopa Audubon Society said damage from cattle grazing is decimating the streams that the southwestern willow flycatcher and western yellow-billed cuckoo rely on.

The lawsuit filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Tucson targets seven grazing allotments spanning 15 miles (24 kilometers) of the river downstream from Coolidge Dam.

The environmental groups said field surveys this year and in 2022 documented open gates, downed fences and extensive damage to the Gila River’s riparian vegetation.

Officials with the Center for Biological Diversity said they filed two notices of intent to sue the agencies following the surveys, but cattle grazing continued along the river that extends into New Mexico.

They said up to 75% of Arizona’s resident wildlife species depend on riparian areas for their survival.

The Gila River is a nearly 650-mile-long (1,046-kilometer-long) tributary of the Colorado River and flows through parts of Arizona and New Mexico.

Calls to the Bureau of Land Management and the Fish and Wildlife Service seeking comment on the lawsuit weren’t immediately returned Thursday.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Beckham mugshot...

KTAR.com

Man indicted in alleged patient brokering case in Arizona

An Arizona grand jury last month indicted a man on charges of alleged illegal patient brokering, officials announced.

4 hours ago

A bathtub ring of light minerals shows the high water line of Lake Mead near water intakes on the A...

KTAR.com

Biden announces nearly $64 million investment to protect Arizona’s Colorado River

President Biden announced $63.4 million in new investments as part of the Investing in America agenda in the Colorado River System.

8 hours ago

An Arizona judge has agreed to resign her position and never serve in the same role in the state ag...

KTAR.com

Arizona judge agrees to resign position as part of DUI resolution

An Arizona judge agreed to resign her position and never serve in the same role in the state again after she was convicted on a DUI charge earlier this year.

9 hours ago

Howard Wainwright was last seen at his residence near University Drive and Lindsay Road at around 6...

KTAR.com

Silver Alert issued for 80-year-old man with dementia last seen in Mesa

A Silver Alert was issued Friday for an 80-year-old man with dementia who was last seen in Mesa.

9 hours ago

Officials held a “wall-breaking” ceremony Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, to kick off a renovation proj...

Kevin Stone

Phoenix renovating 27-story downtown tower to house new police headquarters

The Phoenix Police Department is getting a brand new headquarters as part of major renovation at a city-owned downtown tower.

10 hours ago

people sit and look at view at south mountain...

SuElen Rivera

Temperatures in metro Phoenix to become unseasonably warm this weekend

For a brief period starting this weekend, temperatures across metro Phoenix are forecast to become unseasonably warm.

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Importance of AC maintenance after Arizona’s excruciating heat wave

An air conditioning unit in Phoenix is vital to living a comfortable life inside, away from triple-digit heat.

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

Lawsuit alleges cattle grazing ruining habitat of 2 endangered bird species along Arizona river