Chicken restaurant Birdcall expands with third Arizona location

PHOENIX — Denver-based chicken restaurant Birdcall announced the opening of its third Arizona location.

The new location, which is celebrating its grand opening Wednesday, will be located on Santan Village Parkway near Williams Field Road in Gilbert.

Birdcall’s menu includes sandwiches, salads, tenders, fries, tater tots and cole slaw. Also, there is a kid’s menu and breakfast items available.

The new location is 2,815 square feet and features an exterior design inspired by the desert landscape and a welcoming indoor dining area for up to 152 people. The restaurant’s spacious outdoor patio can hold up to 99 people, with 50 seats, a putting green and a vibrant exterior sunset mural by Joshua Brizuella.

“We are thrilled to introduce Birdcall to the community of Gilbert, marking our thirteenth location overall and our third in Arizona, following the success of our first in Scottsdale and our recent second in Phoenix,” said Mark Lohmann, CEO of Birdcall. “This opening wouldn’t be possible without the incredible support we’ve received from the state of Arizona and its communities.”

Birdcall will have a full astroturf green with multiple holes for outdoor putting including putters and branded balls on hand for guests to use. In addition, the restaurant will feature an arcade machine and bar seating for adult guests with six taps, local Arizona beers and signature hand-crafted margaritas, available both on the rocks and frozen.

The first 25 educators, community helpers and first responders in the drive thru on Wednesday will receive a Golden Ticket granting free Birdcall for a year.

On Thursday, Birdcall will celebrate National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day with $1 sandwiches all day. Also, on the first Wednesday of each month, Birdcall will offer a new limited-time chicken sandwich and donate $1 to a local non-profit/community partner for each limited-time sandwich sold.

Birdcall will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

