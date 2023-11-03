Close
Embrace holiday magic with new Ember Lounge in The District Dome at Desert Ridge Marketplace

Nov 3, 2023, 4:35 AM | Updated: 5:42 am

Brandon Gray's Profile Picture

BY BRANDON GRAY


The District Dome will transform into a festive evergreen forest with the launch of the first concept - The Ember Lounge. Guests will be transported into a captivating night under the stars with a cozy dining atmosphere, whimsical craft cocktails, chef-driven menu offerings, and a state-of-the-art projection show. (Desert Ridge Marketplace)

PHOENIX — A new attraction is coming to the Desert Ridge Marketplace this holiday season.

The District Dome, a 50-foot spherical dome will transform into the Ember Lounge. It will open to the public from Nov. 16 until Dec. 31 in the property’s courtyard. The space will have dining, cocktails with chef-driven menu offerings and a state-of-the-art projection show.

The experience is 90 minutes and the show will transform the interior of the dome ceiling, taking guests through a journey beginning with a glowing Arizona sunset over the Grand Canyon, moving through a snowy evergreen forest, passing the Aurora Borealis and closing with starry skies, galaxies and beyond.

“This holiday season, we wanted to bring an elevated activation to Desert Ridge Marketplace. Inspired by a European winter wonderland, the idea behind The Ember Lounge is for guests to immerse themselves in an exclusive and one-of-a-kind dining experience,” Jenny Cushing, vice president of leasing, said in a press release.  “The concept has been years in the making, and we are very excited to open our doors and share this unforgettable holiday event with our guests.”

According to Desert Ridge Marketplace, the food and beverage concepts were created to tie into the atmosphere and projection show for an all-encompassing experience.

What can guests expect at The Ember Lounge?

Designed as the “ultimate holiday experience,” The Ember Lounge will offer an intimate and moody atmosphere filled with real foliage and charming dining nooks. Guests can choose between the Highland, Grove, Wildwood or Monarch nooks when making a reservation.

When guests arrive, they will have the option to select specially curated food and beverage items, concepted exclusively by Copper Blues. The menu will feature signature cocktails and an artisanal menu.

  • Arctic Circle – a signature cocktail, made with a combo of vodka, jam, pollen, honey, spices and snow.
  • Sleepy Hollow – a smokey beverage made with bourbon, amaro and a blend of different fruits and more.
  • Field of Forage – an elevated charcuterie board.
  • The Enchanted Forest – a decadent dessert made with chocolate, sorbet, brownie pistachio crumble, mixed betties and whipped cream.
  • Fireside Skillet – a sweet and savory baked brie and fruit and more.

The Ember Lounge is part of Desert Ridge Markeplace’s Sip and Stroll program, which allows customers 21 and older to enjoy alcoholic beverages from participating bars and restaurants while strolling the property.

Guests 21 and over with ID are allowed in the Ember Lounge. In addition to being open to the public, space for corporate events, parties and large group dining are also available.

A $30 cover charge is required for entry and food and drinks can be purchased separately upon arrival.

