ARIZONA NEWS

Priest Drive in Tempe to close at US 60 on multiple weeknights this month

Nov 1, 2023, 10:00 AM

bridgework being done in Phoenix...

Drivers should expect delays as more work on the Interstate 10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project will close Priest Drive at U.S. 60 over several weeknights in November. (Arizona Department of Transportation Flickr Photo)

(Arizona Department of Transportation Flickr Photo)

SuElen Rivera's Profile Picture

BY SUELEN RIVERA


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Drivers should expect delays as more work on the Interstate 10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project will close Priest Drive in Tempe over several weeknights this month.

During the closure, drivers on southbound Priest Drive won’t have access to the eastbound U.S. 60 on-ramp. Transportation officials suggest using Mill Avenue instead.

The closures will be in effect nightly:

  • Wednesday through Saturday, from 8 p.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Monday, Nov. 6, through Thursday, Nov. 9, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.
  • Monday, Nov. 13, through Friday, Nov. 17, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

What is the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project?

The I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project is ADOT’s largest freeway reconstruction project in the county.

Work on the project is expected to be completed on 11 miles of east- and westbound I-10 between Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway and Interstate 17.

The project was partly funded by a dedicated, half-cent sales tax approved by local voters in 2004 through Prop. 400.

Arizona News

SuElen Rivera

