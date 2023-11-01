PHOENIX — Some bidders can proudly call pieces of Arizona’s former shipping container border wall their own after the first round of auction ended Monday.

Two individual 40-foot containers were sold for $4,151 and $4,101, according to the Arizona Department of Administration.

A set of three containers of the same size was also sold for $11,351. Thirty bidders put in a total of 55 bids over the auction’s two-week open period.

What’s the bidding process for the shipping container wall?

Starting bids are $2,000 per container. Bid increments are smaller when the bid price is low and will balloon as the price increases.

Bidding will be open for 14 days and the State Surplus will make more containers available every two weeks.

The current auction opened Tuesday at 5 p.m. and will close Nov. 14 at 7 p.m.

Five containers are available in that auction, with one bid for three 40-foot containers and two individual containers.

Transportation of the containers will fall on the winning bidders, who have 30 days to move them.

Bidders will have to create a free account at least seven days before auctions open to be eligible.

Why was the shipping container wall removed from the border?

More than 2,000 containers remain from the wall that started being built in August 2022.

Former Arizona Gov. Ducey began to dismantle portions of the barrier in December 2022, while the federal government committed to putting up a new wall in the Yuma area.

The stipulation is the byproduct of a lawsuit the U.S. government filed over construction Ducey authorized on federal and tribal land.

The Department of Justice would have moved for a temporary restraining order if the agreement wasn’t reached, according to the filing in U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona.

