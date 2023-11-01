PHOENIX — A Phoneix man was sentenced to prison for selling a machine gun to an undercover agent last year, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Carlos Negrete Farias, 27, was sentenced on Oct. 2 by a U.S. District Judge to three years and one month in prison. After his time in prison, he will have three years of supervised release.

Farias pleaded guilty in February to a machine gun possession charge. On Jan. 31, 2022, he agreed to provide the agent with a “fun AR” and $3,000 in exchange for a .50 caliber rifle. Farias then sent the agent a video of an unknown person shooting a fully automatic AR-15-style rifle.

Police arrested Farias a week later, during an exchange with the undercover agent. During his arrest, he was found with a machine gun conversion device in his pocket, knowing that it was a part designed and intended for use in converting a semi-automatic weapon into a machine gun.

The case was part of Project Safe Neighborhoods. PSN brings together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they service to reduce violent crime and make neighborhoods safer.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated this case.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Arizona, Phoneix, handled the prosecution.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.