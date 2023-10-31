Close
Camper in northern Arizona in stable condition after overnight rescue

Oct 31, 2023, 3:00 PM

First responders taking injured camper to safety. (Screenshot from Yavapai County Sheriff's Office body cam)

BY DAMON ALLRED


PHOENIX — Authorities rescued a camper who called out for help overnight in northern Arizona on Sunday.

Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office deputies first received reports of the man calling out for help at the Hilltop Campground at about 1 a.m. on Sunday.

The first responding deputy listened for yells but was unable to hear anything before driving to Enchanted Forest Trail, the next road south. There, the deputy heard a faint yell coming from the woods and ran toward the voice.

After about an hour of searching, they located the man, who was hunched over and in pain, citing sharp pains in his chest that were shooting down his left arm.

Because the man was barely able to stand and couldn’t make the hike back himself, the deputy reached back out to YCSO dispatch to ask for medical personnel to the closest location, which was off Walker Road.

Once extra deputies arrived, they began taking turns “fireman carrying” the injured camper through the woods off trail to get him the help he needed.

From the staging location off Walker Road, the camper was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

