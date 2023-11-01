PHOENIX — The state of Arizona and its largest public university are working together to develop a comprehensive plan to be better prepared for the effects of extreme heat following a summer of record-breaking temperatures.

Arizona State University’s Knowledge Exchange for Resilience (KER) joined the effort by request from the Governor’s Resiliency Office and will administer the public request for information process.

Public input will be accepted through Nov. 8.

“As extreme heat remains a challenge for the people of Arizona, we eagerly await input and innovative recommendations from an expanding network of residents who can support preparedness for future heat events,” Elizabeth Wentz, director and professor of KER, said in a press release.

“Our aim is to collectively ensure that Arizona and Maricopa County in particular become the global gold standard for heat resilience.”

Who’s invited to submit input on Arizona’s plan for extreme heat?

Arizonans from industry, business, academic and nonprofit sectors, as well as the public are encouraged to provide input.

In an effort to gather diverse perspectives, a dedicated request for information form was created for stakeholders to submit recommendations for short-, medium- or long-term actions, as well as new solutions to address extreme heat and provide cooling relief.

KER will then produce a comprehensive report that includes the responses and submit it to the Governor’s Resiliency Office by December. Additionally, KER will incorporate insights from the research community, state and local agencies, and external partners.

This collective input will serve as a cornerstone for the development of the state’s Extreme Heat Preparedness Plan, which is scheduled to be released March 1.

