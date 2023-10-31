PHOENIX — An investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot while he was driving through an intersection in Phoenix, authorities said.

Officers responded to 48th Street and McDowell Road around 2 a.m. and found 28-year-old Tyler Langlais with at least one gunshot wound, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Langlais was taken to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Road rage is not believed to be a factor in the shooting, police said.

No additional information was available.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or, to remain anonymous, Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.

Rewards will be given to those who provide details that lead to an arrest.

