Man fatally shot while driving through Phoenix intersection
Oct 31, 2023, 6:04 AM
PHOENIX — An investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot while he was driving through an intersection in Phoenix, authorities said.
Officers responded to 48th Street and McDowell Road around 2 a.m. and found 28-year-old Tyler Langlais with at least one gunshot wound, the Phoenix Police Department said.
Langlais was taken to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
Road rage is not believed to be a factor in the shooting, police said.
No additional information was available.
Anyone with information was asked to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or, to remain anonymous, Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.
Rewards will be given to those who provide details that lead to an arrest.
