Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Man fatally shot while driving through Phoenix intersection

Oct 31, 2023, 6:04 AM

caution tape set up around an intersection in Phoenix...

An investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot while he was driving through an intersection in Phoenix, authorities said. (AP File Photo/Eric Gay)

(AP File Photo/Eric Gay)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — An investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot while he was driving through an intersection in Phoenix, authorities said.

Officers responded to 48th Street and McDowell Road around 2 a.m. and found 28-year-old Tyler Langlais with at least one gunshot wound, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Langlais was taken to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Road rage is not believed to be a factor in the shooting, police said.

RELATED STORIES

No additional information was available.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or, to remain anonymous, Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.

Rewards will be given to those who provide details that lead to an arrest.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Stock image of a road closed sign. A crash on westbound Interstate 10 near Riggs Road backed up tra...

KTAR.com

Crashes on Interstate 10 backs up traffic heading into Phoenix area from south

Traffic into the Phoenix area was backed up during Tuesday morning rush hour because of two crashes on Interstate 10 near Riggs Road.

49 minutes ago

A sale balloon is shown next to a property for sale. The Valley’s median home prices fell to $431...

John Guzzon

Analyst calls Phoenix area’s home sales ‘dismal’ and predicts prices will continue to ‘wobble’

According to data recently released by the ARMLS, interest rates have continued to erode the Valley’s median home prices.

2 hours ago

Teacher reads book to younger students...

SuElen Rivera

Education nonprofit gets $1.5M to help Valley youth expand reading skills

An education nonprofit organization recently received $1.5 million in funding to expand a Valley afterschool literacy program.

5 hours ago

From left, Donnie Wahlberg, Joey McIntyre, Jonathan Knight, Jordan Knight, and Danny Wood of New Ki...

Kevin Stone

New Kids on the Block coming to Phoenix to relive ‘Magic Summer’

New Kids on the Block are conjuring up their past magic with a 40-plus-city tour that comes through Phoenix next summer.

5 hours ago

(Jeff Faughender/Courier Journal via AP)Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS...

KTAR.com

Arizona man arrested for making local shooting and interstate pipe-bomb threats

A Tucson man was arrested last week after authorities say he threatened hospitals, school buses in Indiana, and made violent threats.

5 hours ago

Follow @suelenrivera...

SuElen Rivera

Leasing begins for urban-style luxury apartment community in far east Mesa

A new urban-style luxury apartment community recently began leasing in far east Mesa.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

Man fatally shot while driving through Phoenix intersection