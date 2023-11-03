PHOENIX — Courtesy Automotive Group expanded its East Valley footprint after acquiring Nissan in Mesa on Monday.

The rebranded Courtesy Nissan of Mesa is south of the U.S. 60 at Power Road.

The 85 former East Valley Nissan employees are expected to continue their employment at Courtesy Nissan of Mesa.

“Our customers will want to engage in our car purchasing and service experience because they will instantly feel part of the family and will have a great experience with us,” Jimmy Zamorano, general manager at Courtesy Nissan of Mesa, said in a press release.

A family-owned business since 1955, Courtesy Automotive Group is led by third-generation CEO and owner Scott Gruwell, and his brother-in-law, COO Jason Church.

The Courtesy Way demonstrates Gruwell’s and Church’s dedication to their employees and commitment to Courtesy’s customers, teaching each employee how to treat new and returning purchasers in ways that earn generational loyalty.

Courtesy Automotive Group’s dealerships include Courtesy KIA, Courtesy Chrysler Dodge, Courtesy Jeep, Courtesy Volvo Cars of Scottsdale, Courtesy Chevrolet Phoenix, Courtesy Chevrolet San Diego and Polestar Scottsdale.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.