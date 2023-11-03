Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Courtesy Automotive Group acquires East Valley Nissan dealership in Mesa

Nov 2, 2023, 8:00 PM

nissan courtesy Mesa...

Courtesy COO Jason Church, Courtesy Nissan of Mesa GM Jimmy Zamorano, Courtesy Chairman of the Board Bill Gruwell and Courtesy President & CEO Scott Gruwell. (Photo by Courtesy Nissan)

(Photo by Courtesy Nissan)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Courtesy Automotive Group expanded its East Valley footprint after acquiring Nissan in Mesa on Monday.

The rebranded Courtesy Nissan of Mesa is south of the U.S. 60 at Power Road.

The 85 former East Valley Nissan employees are expected to continue their employment at Courtesy Nissan of Mesa.

“Our customers will want to engage in our car purchasing and service experience because they will instantly feel part of the family and will have a great experience with us,” Jimmy Zamorano, general manager at Courtesy Nissan of Mesa, said in a press release.

A family-owned business since 1955, Courtesy Automotive Group is led by third-generation CEO and owner Scott Gruwell, and his brother-in-law, COO Jason Church.

The Courtesy Way demonstrates Gruwell’s and Church’s dedication to their employees and commitment to Courtesy’s customers, teaching each employee how to treat new and returning purchasers in ways that earn generational loyalty.

Courtesy Automotive Group’s dealerships include Courtesy KIA, Courtesy Chrysler Dodge, Courtesy Jeep, Courtesy Volvo Cars of Scottsdale, Courtesy Chevrolet Phoenix, Courtesy Chevrolet San Diego and Polestar Scottsdale.

