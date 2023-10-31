Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Police ask public for help after fatal shooting in south-central Phoenix

Oct 30, 2023, 5:00 PM

Isaiah Petite was killed in a shooting near 15th Avenue and Buckeye Road on Sunday night, Oct. 29, 2023. (Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – Detectives are asking the public for information about a fatal shooting Sunday night in south-central Phoenix.

Officers responded to the area of 15th Avenue and Buckeye Road around 10 p.m. and found a man with at least one gunshot wound, the Phoenix Police Department said.

The victim, identified as 38-year-old Isaiah Petite, died of his injuries after being taken to a hospital.

No other details were made available. The investigation is ongoing.

Anybody with information about the case was asked to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or, to remain anonymous, Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.

Tips that lead to an arrest could be eligible for a cash reward.

Police ask public for help after fatal shooting in south-central Phoenix