PHOENIX – New Kids on the Block are conjuring up their past magic with a 40-plus-city North American tour that comes through Phoenix next summer.

The “Magic Summer 2024” tour, a reimagining of the NKOTB’s wildly successful 1990 tour of the same name, will stop at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre on July 9, 2024.

Check out the Magic Summer 2024 Tour Dates ⬇️ Tickets on sale to the public this Friday at 10am local Block Nation Members get FIRST access to tickets & vip packages starting THIS WEDNESDAY at 10am local time. Go to https://t.co/PAC7uGhzJT for all the details on VIP Packages… pic.twitter.com/EvpJdVFsFW — New Kids on the Block (@NKOTB) October 30, 2023

Presales for the outdoor show start Wednesday, and tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday.

The grown-up boy band will be joined by two other acts who topped the charts when the ’80s were giving way to the ’90s: Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff.

In addition to their greatest hits, the New Kids — Donnie Wahlberg, Joey McIntyre, Jordan Knight, Jonathan Knight and Danny Wood — are promising to deliver “unexpected fan favorites and magical surprises” during the revival tour.

Why was New Kids on the Block’s original ‘Magic Summer’ tour a big deal?

New Kids on the Block filled arenas and stadiums across the globe, singing and dancing for over 3 million fans, during the original “Magic Summer” tour.

The pop sensations were at their peak after cranking out nine top 10 hits from 1988 to 1990, including the No. 1 smashes “I’ll Be Loving You (Forever),” “Step By Step” and “Hangin’ Tough.”

The quintet split up in 1994 but reunited 14 years later for a new tour behind new music. NKOTB is celebrating the 15th anniversary of their comeback album this year by releasing a revamped version called “The Block Revisited” on Nov. 3.

The group hasn’t performed in the Valley since a show at Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix in May 2022, according to the setlist.fm concert archive.

