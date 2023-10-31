Close
ARIZONA NEWS

New Kids on the Block coming to Phoenix to relive ‘Magic Summer’

Oct 31, 2023, 4:25 AM

From left, Donnie Wahlberg, Joey McIntyre, Jonathan Knight, Jordan Knight, and Danny Wood of New Ki...

From left, Donnie Wahlberg, Joey McIntyre, Jonathan Knight, Jordan Knight, and Danny Wood of New Kids on the Block perform during the 2021 American Music Awards on Nov. 21, 2021, in Los Angeles, California. The group is coming to Phoenix on July 9, 2024, as part of the "Magic Summer 2024" tour. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for MRC)

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for MRC)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – New Kids on the Block are conjuring up their past magic with a 40-plus-city North American tour that comes through Phoenix next summer.

The “Magic Summer 2024” tour, a reimagining of the NKOTB’s wildly successful 1990 tour of the same name, will stop at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre on July 9, 2024.

Presales for the outdoor show start Wednesday, and tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday.

RELATED STORIES

The grown-up boy band will be joined by two other acts who topped the charts when the ’80s were giving way to the ’90s: Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff.

In addition to their greatest hits, the New Kids — Donnie Wahlberg, Joey McIntyre, Jordan Knight, Jonathan Knight and Danny Wood — are promising to deliver “unexpected fan favorites and magical surprises” during the revival tour.

Why was New Kids on the Block’s original ‘Magic Summer’ tour a big deal?

New Kids on the Block filled arenas and stadiums across the globe, singing and dancing for over 3 million fans, during the original “Magic Summer” tour.

The pop sensations were at their peak after cranking out nine top 10 hits from 1988 to 1990, including the No. 1 smashes “I’ll Be Loving You (Forever),” “Step By Step” and “Hangin’ Tough.”

The quintet split up in 1994 but reunited 14 years later for a new tour behind new music. NKOTB is celebrating the 15th anniversary of their comeback album this year by releasing a revamped version called “The Block Revisited” on Nov. 3.

The group hasn’t performed in the Valley since a show at Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix in May 2022, according to the setlist.fm concert archive.

