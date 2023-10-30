PHOENIX – Multiple old sticks of dynamite were safely detonated last week after being found on the side of a cliff in northern Arizona, authorities said.

A surveyor for the Public Works Department made the potentially explosive discovery around 8 a.m. Wednesday on Cornville Road near Kimberlys Way, the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office said.

Arizona Department of Public Safety Explosive Ordnance Disposal was notified and responded to the scene south of Cornville, about 95 miles north of downtown Phoenix.

What happened after dynamite was found along Arizona road?

Cornville Road was closed in both directions, work was halted at a nearby landfill and two residences in a potential blast debris field were deemed empty before the dynamite was detonated around 1:15 p.m.

The blast didn’t cause any damage to any structures or roadway. Cornville Road was reopened around 1:45 p.m. after the Yavapai County Roads Department cleared the area of debris.

It’s believed the dynamite was “very old,” YCSO said, and possibly left over from when Cornville Road was constructed.

