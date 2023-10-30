Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Tempe man indicted on 12 felony counts in spate of alleged sexual assaults

Oct 30, 2023, 9:00 AM

Djimon Boggs, 24, was indicted on 12 felony counts for alleged sexual assaults. (MCSO Mugshot)...

Djimon Boggs, 24, was indicted on 12 felony counts for alleged sexual assaults. (MCSO Mugshot)

(MCSO Mugshot)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A Tempe man has been indicted on 12 felony counts in a series of alleged sexual assaults, authorities announced Monday.

Djimon Boggs, 24, faces three counts of sexual assault, two counts of attempt to commit sexual assault, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of burglary in the first degree, one count of burglary in the second degree and two counts of kidnapping, according to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office.

Boggs is accused of breaking into several residences in the East Valley city over the past two months. He was arrested Oct. 15.

In the final incident before his arrest, Boggs allegedly entered an unlocked back door of a residence near Gary Drive and Eighth Street and attempted to sexually assault a victim before being startled by a roommate and fleeing on foot on Oct. 12, police said.

Six days before that incident, Boggs allegedly sexually assaulted a victim after entering the home through an unlocked front door at about 3:40 a.m.

On Sept. 15, a man with the same description was accused of entering an open garage door and attempting to sexually assault another victim before he was startled by a roommate and fled the scene.

Boggs’  bond was at $1 million cash only plus electronic monitoring and house arrest if released.

“This individual terrorized a community of students and victimized a number of women, some who will have scars that last a lifetime,” Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said in a press release.

“Given the repeated offenses and the violent nature of these crimes, our office asked for and was granted a high bond that will keep the defendant in jail while he awaits trial.”

