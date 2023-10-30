Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Construction begins on final phase of Goodyear industrial park

Oct 30, 2023, 10:00 AM

SuElen Rivera's Profile Picture

BY SUELEN RIVERA


Rendering shows what facility will appear look following final phase of construction

PHOENIX — The final phase of construction began last week on a large industrial park in Goodyear.

Ground broke on the fourth and last building of ViaWest’s Goodyear Crossing Industrial Park located near Elwood Street and Sarival Avenue.

The project, known as Phase II, is scheduled to be complete in summer 2024.

The approximately 87,000-square-foot Phase II building will include 15 dock positions, 2,000 feet of office space,  parking and three acres of yard space.

“Phase II provides businesses with a significant opportunity to co-locate and thrive alongside a mix of well-established brands, further solidifying this area as a pivotal employment hub in the city,” Mayor Joe Pizzillo said in the release.

Goodyear continues to experience remarkable growth across all industry sectors, a testament to developers’ confidence in our city.”

What’s already been finished at Goodyear Crossing Industrial Park?

Three buildings have already been built at Goodyear Crossing Industrial Park, totaling 415,000 square feet.

Building A is approximately 284,000 square feet, while buildings B and C are about 68,000 and 58,000 square feet.

The buildings were preleased by September 2022 and are occupied by national and global tenants: Paramount Global Surfaces; BC Recycling Asset Recovery Solutions; R Restoration LLC; and Georg Fischer.

“Goodyear Crossing Phase I was designed to address the growing demand for top-tier industrial facilities in the Valley, catering to smaller enterprises seeking the advantages of having their own free-standing building,” ViaWest Group Vice President of Investment and Development Alex Boles said in the release.

“Our foresight was confirmed by the swift lease -up of all three Phase I buildings, pre-committed even before construction was finalized. This triumphant achievement emboldened us to embark on Phase II as a forward-thinking venture.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

