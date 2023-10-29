PHOENIX — Mesa celebrated the addition of eight new pickleball courts at the Mesa Tennis and Pickleball Center on Wednesday.

The Mesa Tennis and Pickleball Center is open to the public and is located at Gene Autry Park on East McKellips Road.

The grand opening event featured a brief program and ribbon-cutting ceremony before players put the new courts to use.

“I appreciate the Mesa Parks and Recreation staff’s vision to expand one of Mesa’s crown jewels in our parks system, Gene Autry Park,” Mesa Mayor John Giles said in a release. “I have no doubt the new pickleball courts will be well-used and well-loved. As pickleball continues to gain popularity, I’m thrilled for more residents to have the opportunity to play at a Mesa park.”

The eight new pickleball courts include two oversized courts. With the additions, the Mesa Tennis and Pickleball Center now offers 16 lighted tennis courts, nine lighted pickleball courts and four sand volleyball courts for rental. The center also has updated its signage and windscreens.

Youth and adult group lessons, adult leagues, tournaments, open court reservations and racket restringing and repair are available.

Construction on the court expansion began in May 2023 and was funded from proceeds of a sale of city-owned land at Thomas Road and Recker Road.

“The overwhelming demand and need for more pickleball courts in our community speaks volumes about our residents’ passion and enthusiasm for this fantastic sport,” said District 2 Councilmember Julie Spilsbury in a release. “We eagerly look forward to expanding these facilities further to meet the desires of our active and engaged community. This award-winning facility is not only a source of pride for our city, but also a testament to our commitment to a healthier, active community.”

The Mesa Tennis and Pickleball Center is the only tennis facility in Arizona named among the winners of the United States Tennis Association’s 2021 Outstanding Facility Award.

“The new courts and other amenities add to what is already an outstanding award-winning facility,” said Troy Campbell, Chair of the Mesa Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, in a release. “This is a great example of how the City of Mesa works to provide the absolute best for our residents.”

Reservations for the courts can be made up to three months in advance by calling 480-644-3874.

