ARIZONA NEWS

Firefighters battling blaze near 7th Avenue and I-17

Oct 28, 2023, 1:27 PM | Updated: 6:23 pm

(Photo by Arizona Department of Transportation.)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A large structure fire ignited at an industrial area in Phoenix on Saturday afternoon near Interstate 17 and 7th Avenue.

At one time, about 100 firefighters were at the scene battling the blaze, according to abc15.com.

There were no reported injuries to civilians or firefighters.

Roads in the area had been closed as the fire was going strong.

The fire was upgraded to a third-alarm structure fire that Phoenix Fire Department said was at commercial landfill land.

It did not spread to nearby buildings but required firefighters to remain on the scene into the night to keep an eye on hot spots.

An investigation task force was on scene Saturday evening to determine how the fire started.

