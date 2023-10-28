Firefighters battling blaze near 7th Avenue and I-17

PHOENIX — A large structure fire ignited at an industrial area in Phoenix on Saturday afternoon near Interstate 17 and 7th Avenue.

At one time, about 100 firefighters were at the scene battling the blaze, according to abc15.com.

There were no reported injuries to civilians or firefighters.

Roads in the area had been closed as the fire was going strong.

Phoenix firefighters are currently working a second alarm structure fire. The PIO is on scene and will continue to provide updates. Multiple road closures in the area. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/fvc764IJv9 — Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) October 28, 2023

The fire was upgraded to a third-alarm structure fire that Phoenix Fire Department said was at commercial landfill land.

It did not spread to nearby buildings but required firefighters to remain on the scene into the night to keep an eye on hot spots.

An investigation task force was on scene Saturday evening to determine how the fire started.

