Firefighters battling blaze near 7th Avenue and I-17

Oct 28, 2023, 1:27 PM | Updated: 1:49 pm

(Photo by Arizona Department of Transportation.)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A large structure fire ignited at an industrial area in south Phoenix on Saturday afternoon near Interstate 17 and 7th Avenue.

About 100 firefighters were at the scene battling the blaze, according to abc15.com.

So far, there are no reported injuries and the cause of the fire is unknown.

Roads in the area have been closed.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

