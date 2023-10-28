Firefighters battling blaze near 7th Avenue and I-17

PHOENIX — A large structure fire ignited at an industrial area in south Phoenix on Saturday afternoon near Interstate 17 and 7th Avenue.

About 100 firefighters were at the scene battling the blaze, according to abc15.com.

So far, there are no reported injuries and the cause of the fire is unknown.

Roads in the area have been closed.

Phoenix firefighters are currently working a second alarm structure fire. The PIO is on scene and will continue to provide updates. Multiple road closures in the area. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/fvc764IJv9 — Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) October 28, 2023

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

