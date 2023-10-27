Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Flagstaff shooting range challenges advertising ban at city’s airport

Oct 27, 2023, 2:00 PM

Stock photo of a shooting range. Goldwater Institute attorneys say Flagstaff's rejection of a shoot...

Goldwater Institute attorneys say Flagstaff's rejection of a shooting range advertisement violate the business owner's freedom of speech rights. (Pixabay Photo)

(Pixabay Photo)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A Flagstaff shooting range has gained the support of a conservative think tank in its challenge to advertise at the city’s airport.

The Goldwater Institute issued a letter to the city of Flagstaff this week questioning its rejection of advertising from Timberline Firearms and Training, the Arizona Daily Sun reported Thursday.

Rob Wilson, the owner of the shooting range and gun shop, said he has had a 10-second ad playing on TV monitors at Flagstaff Pulliam Airport since 2019. But the city declined to allow it this year. Officials claimed it violated its advertising policy by showing depictions of violence or anti-social behavior.

The ad Wilson submitted shows his business’ logo, four people standing while holding guns and then a clip of an instructor and a student at the indoor firing range. The student fires on a paper target with an assault-style weapon.

Attorneys for Goldwater said the city’s rejection violates Wilson’s freedom of speech rights. They also accused Flagstaff of “abusing its power to push an anti-gun agenda.”

Joe Setyon, a spokesperson for Goldwater, said the group will consider filing a lawsuit if the matter is not resolved.

The Flagstaff City Council has been in discussions to revise the policy on advertisements.

Sarah Langley, a city spokesperson, said an updated version will be the subject of a Nov. 14 city council meeting.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Cannon Beach on Oct. 25 offered a peek of a wave pool that will be in use next year. (Jim Poulin/Ph...

Ron Davis/Phoenix Business Journal

Surf’s up: Cannon Beach inches closer to splashing around in Mesa

Cannon Beach, located on the southeast corner of Power and Warner roads in Mesa, is getting closer to opening.

2 hours ago

The Tempe City Council unanimously voted to increase the purchasing age of tobacco from 18 to 21 on...

Danny Shapiro

Tempe City Council votes to increase age to buy tobacco from 18 to 21

The Tempe City Council unanimously voted Thursday to increase the purchasing age of tobacco from 18 to 21.

5 hours ago

Donald Trump shakes hands Blake Masters at a Republican campaign rally on Oct. 9, 2022, in Mesa, Ar...

Kevin Stone

Blake Masters says he shifted 2024 focus from Senate to House after talking to Trump, Lake

Arizona Republican Blake Masters said Friday he talked to Donald Trump and Kari Lake before shifting his 2024 political aspirations.

6 hours ago

Martinez Zuaznavas was fatally stabbed near 75th Avenue and Camelback Road in Phoenix, Arizona, on ...

KTAR.com

Man killed in early-morning stabbing in west Phoenix

Police are trying to identify a suspect after man was killed in a stabbing early Thursday in west Phoenix.

6 hours ago

A Tucson man was arrested Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2023, for allegedly threatening to commit a mass shoo...

Kevin Stone

Suspected ‘incel’ accused of threatening mass shooting at University of Arizona

A Tucson man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly threatening to commit a mass shooting at the University of Arizona.

7 hours ago

...

Sponsored Content by FanDuel

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University: innovating Arizona health care education

Midwestern University’s Glendale Campus near Loop 101 and 59th Avenue is an established leader in health care education and one of Arizona’s largest and most valuable health care resources.

Flagstaff shooting range challenges advertising ban at city’s airport