Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Open Network Exchange inks one of Valley’s biggest office leases of the year

Oct 30, 2023, 4:05 AM

Software firm Open Network Exchange signed a large lease at the Riverwalk at Talking Stick offices ...

Software firm Open Network Exchange signed a large lease at the Riverwalk at Talking Stick offices during the third quarter of 2023. (Transwestern Photo)

(Transwestern Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY RON DAVIS/PHOENIX BUSINESS JOURNAL


A growing software firm is ready to take occupancy in a large office in Scottsdale.

Scottsdale-based Open Network Exchange Inc. is just weeks away from opening in the more than 70,000-square-foot space it subleased at Riverwalk on Salt River Pima Maricopa Indian Community land along Loop 101.

At 70,347 square feet, Open Network Exchange’s lease is the largest nonrenewal lease of the third quarter, according to a market report from Cushman & Wakefield. Founded in 2020, Open Network Exchange is a software sales platform that works in business-to-business marketing.

The last occupant of the space was Worldwide Express, which merged with logistics technology firm GlobalTranz in 2021. Worldwide Express signed a lease in 2022 for a more than 18,500-square-foot space at the Arbor office redevelopment by George Oliver, which is located on Mill Avenue in Tempe.

“They were left with 70,000 square feet that they still had a long-term lease obligation on at Riverwalk. We marketed it and found a great subtenant for them,” said Scott Baumgarten, a senior vice president with brokerage firm Transwestern.

This story is posted in partnership with Phoenix Business Journal. Click to read the full story.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Peoria Economic Development photo)...

David Veenstra

Peoria seeking to build new K-12 charter school campus in Vistancia neighborhood

The city of Peoria is working through the pre-application site plan process with American Leadership Academy who are seeking to build a new K-12 charter school in the Vistancia neighborhood in north Peoria.

3 hours ago

An assortment of Halloween candy is shown in this photo taken on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023 in New York....

KTAR.com

Gilbert ranks among top 10 cities in US to celebrate Halloween

For the third year in a row, Gilbert was ranked as the top city in Arizona to celebrate Halloween.

3 hours ago

Northsight Crossing....

KTAR.com

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Oct. 27-29

In case you missed it, here are some of the biggest stories that headlined the Arizona news cycle over the weekend.

13 hours ago

The new pickleball courts at the Mesa Tennis and Pickleball Center. (City of Mesa)...

David Veenstra

Mesa celebrates opening of new pickleball courts at Gene Autry Park

Mesa celebrated the addition of eight new pickleball courts at the Mesa Tennis and Pickleball Center Wednesday.

17 hours ago

Cajun Shrimp Fries (Arizona Diamondbacks photo)...

KTAR.com

Specialty food items available at Chase Field for the World Series

Seven specialty food and drink items will be sold at Chase Field for the World Series beginning on Monday.

19 hours ago

(Courtesy photo/Scottsdale Public Arts)...

KTAR.com

Canal Convergence art festival returns to Scottsdale Waterfront beginning Nov. 3

Canal Convergence returns to the Scottsdale Waterfront for the 11th year beginning on Nov. 3.

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University: innovating Arizona health care education

Midwestern University’s Glendale Campus near Loop 101 and 59th Avenue is an established leader in health care education and one of Arizona’s largest and most valuable health care resources.

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

Open Network Exchange inks one of Valley’s biggest office leases of the year