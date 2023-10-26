Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Cleanup of Phoenix’s Zone homeless encampment nears completion as deadline looms

Oct 26, 2023, 12:00 PM

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The infamous downtown Phoenix homeless encampment known as The Zone is nearly gone after the city cleaned out a 13th block in the area Wednesday.

The city said it will clear The Zone’s final two blocks next week, nearly 6 months after starting enhanced cleanup operations and just ahead of a court-ordered deadline to complete the task.

The city of Phoenix cleaned up a block of Madison Street in The Zone homeless encampment on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023, leaving two blocks to clear in the area ahead of a Nov. 4 court-imposed deadline. The city of Phoenix cleaned up a block of Madison Street in The Zone homeless encampment on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023, leaving two blocks to clear in the area ahead of a Nov. 4 court-imposed deadline. The city of Phoenix cleaned up a block of Madison Street in The Zone homeless encampment on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023, leaving two blocks to clear in the area ahead of a Nov. 4 court-imposed deadline. The city of Phoenix cleaned up a block of Madison Street in The Zone homeless encampment on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023, leaving two blocks to clear in the area ahead of a Nov. 4 court-imposed deadline.

City staff and homeless services partners have been clearing campers from the area surrounding the Human Services Campus at Madison Street and 12th Avenue one block at a time since May 10, with offers of shelter to everyone who’d been living there.

Once the people are out, the city cleans up whatever is left behind and prevents anyone from settling back into the space. Some people opt to remain on the streets and move elsewhere.

RELATED STORIES

Sixty-eight of the 80 people engaged on Madison Street during the most recent action were placed in shelters, the city said.

Why is Zone homeless encampment cleanup taking so long?

Local residents and businesses sued the city earlier this year for ignoring its responsibility to maintain the area and enforce laws there. A judge initially ordered the cleanup in a March ruling without a hard deadline.

The process has taken months because the city doesn’t want to force people out of The Zone without open shelter beds to offer.

Urgency to complete the cleanup increased after a judge in the case imposed a Nov. 4 deadline last month and the city’s ensuing request for an extension was denied.

How has Phoenix increased shelter space before deadline?

Rachel Milne, director of Phoenix Office of Homeless Solutions, told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Wednesday the city and its partners have worked “at lightning speed” to increase shelter space since the Sept. 20 ruling.

“Our intention is to make sure that we’re offering everyone the same thing that we offered in our previous five months,” she said. “We just were able to really pull a lot of strings and call in a lot of favors with partners to be able to do this.”

Milne said three new shelters in partnership with New Leaf, Central Arizona Shelter Services and Community Bridges either opened recently or will open this week, while capacity is also being expanded at an existing congregate shelter.

“Having as many options as possible, these congregate locations and these new hotel shelters, is really going to … be essential in meeting this deadline,” she said.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Balin Overstolz-McNair contributed to this report.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

The Tempe City Council unanimously voted to increase the purchasing age of tobacco from 18 to 21 on...

Danny Shapiro

Tempe City Council votes to increase age to buy tobacco from 18 to 21

The Tempe City Council unanimously voted Thursday to increase the purchasing age of tobacco from 18 to 21.

14 minutes ago

Donald Trump shakes hands Blake Masters at a Republican campaign rally on Oct. 9, 2022, in Mesa, Ar...

Kevin Stone

Blake Masters says he shifted 2024 focus from Senate to House after talking to Trump, Lake

Arizona Republican Blake Masters said Friday he talked to Donald Trump and Kari Lake before shifting his 2024 political aspirations.

2 hours ago

Martinez Zuaznavas was fatally stabbed near 75th Avenue and Camelback Road in Phoenix, Arizona, on ...

KTAR.com

Man killed in early-morning stabbing in west Phoenix

Police are trying to identify a suspect after man was killed in a stabbing early Thursday in west Phoenix.

2 hours ago

A Tucson man was arrested Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2023, for allegedly threatening to commit a mass shoo...

Kevin Stone

Suspected ‘incel’ accused of threatening mass shooting at University of Arizona

A Tucson man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly threatening to commit a mass shooting at the University of Arizona.

3 hours ago

A person was assaulted early Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, while walking on the Arizona State University c...

KTAR.com

Person assaulted by 2 unknown suspects on Arizona State University campus in Tempe

A person was assaulted early Friday while walking on the Arizona State University campus in Tempe, authorities said.

4 hours ago

Follow @kstonezone...

Sponsored Content by FanDuel

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

West Hunsaker at Morris Hall supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR's Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

Cleanup of Phoenix’s Zone homeless encampment nears completion as deadline looms