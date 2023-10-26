PHOENIX — Motorists might be seeing more trash than usual on East Valley freeways, but the problem should be cleaned up soon.

The contractor that was picking up litter in the area stopped working about two months ago, the Arizona Department of Transportation told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Wednesday.

The agency said it is finalizing an arrangement with a new contractor and expects pickups to resume in early November.

“Motorists should see improvement on East Valley freeways quickly after that,” ADOT spokesman Steve Elliott said in an email.

While between contractors, maintenance crews have been trying to fill the gaps, but ADOT’s resources are limited.

“We appreciate the public’s patience while we make these arrangements and encourage motorists to stash their trash rather than tossing it or allowing it to blow onto freeways,” Elliott said.

