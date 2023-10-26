Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

ADOT picking up pieces after contractor stops gathering trash on East Valley freeways

Oct 26, 2023, 8:15 AM

The Arizona Department of Transportation has been working to hire a new contractor to pick up trash...

The Arizona Department of Transportation has been working to hire a new contractor to pick up trash on East Valley freeways. (Arizona Department of Transportation Traffic Camera Photo)

(Arizona Department of Transportation Traffic Camera Photo)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Motorists might be seeing more trash than usual on East Valley freeways, but the problem should be cleaned up soon.

The contractor that was picking up litter in the area stopped working about two months ago, the Arizona Department of Transportation told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Wednesday.

The agency said it is finalizing an arrangement with a new contractor and expects pickups to resume in early November.

“Motorists should see improvement on East Valley freeways quickly after that,” ADOT spokesman Steve Elliott said in an email.

While between contractors, maintenance crews have been trying to fill the gaps, but ADOT’s resources are limited.

RELATED STORIES

“We appreciate the public’s patience while we make these arrangements and encourage motorists to stash their trash rather than tossing it or allowing it to blow onto freeways,” Elliott said.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 411923.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

A Tucson man was arrested Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2023, for allegedly threatening to commit a mass shoo...

Kevin Stone

Suspected ‘incel’ accused of threatening mass shooting at University of Arizona

A Tucson man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly threatening to commit a mass shooting at the University of Arizona.

25 minutes ago

A person was assaulted early Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, while walking on the Arizona State University c...

KTAR.com

Person assaulted by 2 unknown suspects on Arizona State University campus in Tempe

A person was assaulted early Friday while walking on the Arizona State University campus in Tempe, authorities said.

1 hour ago

Sensors on top of a Waymo robotaxi and Uber cellphone apps. Waymo is partnering with Uber in Phoeni...

Associated Press

Waymo, Uber launch autonomous vehicle service partnership in Phoenix area

Waymo is teaming up with ride-hailing leader Uber in the Phoenix area to transport passengers and deliver food in autonomous vehicles.

3 hours ago

The Zone homeless campus in downtown Phoenix. (KTAR News Photo/Denzen Cortez)...

Denzen Cortez

Here’s an inside look at living in Phoenix’s The Zone homeless encampment

The scattered trash, needles and debris make for a harsh reality for the 400-plus people who call The Zone homeless encampment in downtown Phoenix home.

6 hours ago

Hobbs katie governor assisted living elderly...

KTAR.com

Gov. Hobbs spurs assisted living facility investigation, targets legislative action on reforms

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs on Tuesday announced she is directing the state to investigate assisted living facilities.

6 hours ago

Follow @kstonezone...

Sponsored Content by FanDuel

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

Sponsored Articles

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Importance of AC maintenance after Arizona’s excruciating heat wave

An air conditioning unit in Phoenix is vital to living a comfortable life inside, away from triple-digit heat.

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

ADOT picking up pieces after contractor stops gathering trash on East Valley freeways