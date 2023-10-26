PHOENIX — Mesa is set to unveil a park expansion that includes the grand opening of Arizona’s first self-service library.

The expansion of Monterey Park, located near Guadalupe and Power roads, will double its size and include baseball/softball fields, pickleball courts, ramadas, restrooms and new entry/exit points.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will occur at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, nearly 18 months after the expansion got underway.

“The Monterey Park expansion and our new express library will be points of pride in this part of Mesa, adding to our city’s incredible library, parks and recreational facilities,” Mayor John Giles said in a press release.

The new library, called Mesa Express Library, will also be a part of the park’s grand reopening.

The building will feature a video kiosk so patrons can connect with staff at other libraries if needed, outdoor book lockers and a book drop.

“We are excited about having our high-tech express library at Monterey Park, providing a much-needed service to this part of Mesa,” Polly Bonnett, Mesa Public Library director, said in the release.

“We want to give special thanks to our library patrons who have been patiently waiting for the new Mesa Express Library to open.”

Attendees of the ribbon-cutting ceremony will be able to tour the library and sign up for a card. Other first-day park activities include games and giveaways.

Funding for the expansion came from the 2018 parks bond and Mesa’s general fund.

The Chicago Cubs Charities and Mesa Hohokams also donated $200,000 for the park development.

