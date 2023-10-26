Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Mesa expands park, set to debut state’s first self-service library

Oct 26, 2023, 4:05 AM | Updated: 4:31 pm

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


Mesa is set to unveil a park expansion that includes the grand opening of Arizona's first self-service library. (Mesa Photo) Mesa is set to unveil a park expansion that includes the grand opening of Arizona's first self-service library. (Mesa Photo) Mesa is set to unveil a park expansion that includes the grand opening of Arizona's first self-service library. (Mesa Photo) Mesa is set to unveil a park expansion that includes the grand opening of Arizona's first self-service library. (Mesa Photo) Mesa is set to unveil a park expansion that includes the grand opening of Arizona's first self-service library. (Mesa Photo) Mesa is set to unveil a park expansion that includes the grand opening of Arizona's first self-service library. (Mesa Photo) Mesa is set to unveil a park expansion that includes the grand opening of Arizona's first self-service library. (Mesa Photo) Mesa is set to unveil a park expansion that includes the grand opening of Arizona's first self-service library. (Mesa Photo) Mesa is set to unveil a park expansion that includes the grand opening of Arizona's first self-service library. (Mesa Photo) Mesa is set to unveil a park expansion that includes the grand opening of Arizona's first self-service library. (Mesa Photo) Mesa is set to unveil a park expansion that includes the grand opening of Arizona's first self-service library. (Mesa Photo) Mesa is set to unveil a park expansion that includes the grand opening of Arizona's first self-service library. (Mesa Photo) Mesa is set to unveil a park expansion that includes the grand opening of Arizona's first self-service library. (Mesa Photo) Mesa is set to unveil a park expansion that includes the grand opening of Arizona's first self-service library. (Mesa Photo) Mesa is set to unveil a park expansion that includes the grand opening of Arizona's first self-service library. (Mesa Photo)

PHOENIX — Mesa is set to unveil a park expansion that includes the grand opening of Arizona’s first self-service library.

The expansion of Monterey Park, located near Guadalupe and Power roads, will double its size and include baseball/softball fields, pickleball courts, ramadas, restrooms and new entry/exit points.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will occur at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, nearly 18 months after the expansion got underway.

“The Monterey Park expansion and our new express library will be points of pride in this part of Mesa, adding to our city’s incredible library, parks and recreational facilities,” Mayor John Giles said in a press release.

RELATED STORIES

The new library, called Mesa Express Library, will also be a part of the park’s grand reopening.

The building will feature a video kiosk so patrons can connect with staff at other libraries if needed, outdoor book lockers and a book drop.

“We are excited about having our high-tech express library at Monterey Park, providing a much-needed service to this part of Mesa,” Polly Bonnett, Mesa Public Library director, said in the release.

“We want to give special thanks to our library patrons who have been patiently waiting for the new Mesa Express Library to open.”

Attendees of the ribbon-cutting ceremony will be able to tour the library and sign up for a card. Other first-day park activities include games and giveaways.

Funding for the expansion came from the 2018 parks bond and Mesa’s general fund.

The Chicago Cubs Charities and Mesa Hohokams also donated $200,000 for the park development.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Sensors on top of a Waymo robotaxi and Uber cellphone apps. Waymo is partnering with Uber in Phoeni...

Associated Press

Waymo, Uber launch autonomous vehicle service partnership in Phoenix area

Waymo is teaming up with ride-hailing leader Uber in the Phoenix area to transport passengers and deliver food in autonomous vehicles.

2 hours ago

The Zone homeless campus in downtown Phoenix. (KTAR News Photo/Denzen Cortez)...

Denzen Cortez

Here’s an inside look at living in Phoenix’s The Zone homeless encampment

The scattered trash, needles and debris make for a harsh reality for the 400-plus people who call The Zone homeless encampment in downtown Phoenix home.

4 hours ago

Hobbs katie governor assisted living elderly...

KTAR.com

Gov. Hobbs spurs assisted living facility investigation, targets legislative action on reforms

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs on Tuesday announced she is directing the state to investigate assisted living facilities.

4 hours ago

Only two closures are scheduled on metro Phoenix freeways this weekend. (Flickr Photo/ADOT)...

KTAR.com

Big chunk of Interstate 10 in Phoenix will be closed this weekend for Broadway Curve work

Only two closures are scheduled on metro Phoenix freeways this weekend, but one of them is a doozy.

5 hours ago

three photos of events happening this weekend across the Valley...

KTAR.com

Weekend guide: Here are the biggest events around metro Phoenix for Oct. 27-29

There are plenty of things to do around the Valley this weekend, such as attending the Arizona State Fair, a ghost tour or a concert.

5 hours ago

Follow @KTAR923...

Sponsored Content by FanDuel

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University: innovating Arizona health care education

Midwestern University’s Glendale Campus near Loop 101 and 59th Avenue is an established leader in health care education and one of Arizona’s largest and most valuable health care resources.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Importance of AC maintenance after Arizona’s excruciating heat wave

An air conditioning unit in Phoenix is vital to living a comfortable life inside, away from triple-digit heat.

Mesa expands park, set to debut state’s first self-service library