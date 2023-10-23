Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Man, 18, arrested in south Phoenix for stabbing 53-year-old man

Oct 22, 2023, 7:06 PM

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Police have arrested a suspect in a stabbing in south Phoenix.

Shortly after 5 p.m. on Saturday, Phoenix officers responded to a report of a stabbing at South Central and East Euclid avenues. Upon arriving on the scene, authorities report they found Zsolt Csaszar, 53, dead. They were also able to determine that Yaaliyah Jackson, 18, was involved in the stabbing. 

Detectives responded to the scene and took over the investigation. They arrested Jackson for second-degree murder.

He is being held on $1,000,000 bond.

