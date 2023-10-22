Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Fiesta Mall developers file zoning application with city of Mesa

Oct 22, 2023, 10:36 AM

Fiesta Mall in Mesa (KTAR Photo)...

Fiesta Mall in Mesa (KTAR Photo)

(KTAR Photo)

Tom Kuebel's Profile Picture

BY TOM KUEBEL


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Verde Investments, the firm hired to demolish the Fiesta Mall in Mesa, has filed a zoning application to change the site’s designation from a limited commercial space.

The potential change to an infill development district would allow more flexibility as redevelopment continues to take shape.

“Verde intends to completely redefine this 80-acre parcel, changing it from a sea of concrete into a live-work-play community unparalleled in the East Valley,” Verde spokesperson David Leibowitz said in a release.

“Imagine a walkable, bike-friendly, outdoor mixed-use environment teeming with open space – a place where Mesa residents can walk to work, take the dogs out to the Village Green, then stroll to dinner, shopping or to check out live music.”

According to the release, demolition of the 80-acre site is two-thirds of the way complete.

The Fiesta Mall property contains nine parcels of land over 80 acres. It is possible the redevelopment project could include 4,000 new apartments and homes along with 1.85 million square feet of retail or commercial space.

RELATED STORIES

Demolition began in July at the site located near the intersection of Alma School Road and Southern Avenue.

According to the Fiesta Redefined website, the palm trees that stood watch over the mall parking lot have been saved for reuse.

In May, Mesa Mayor John Giles told KTAR News 92.3 he was encouraging the Arizona Coyotes to consider properties such as the Fiesta Mall as a site to build a new stadium.

In August, Coyotes owner Alex Meruelo put in a letter of intent to purchase 41 acres in Mesa at a site located near Alma School Road and the Loop 202, according to The Phoenix Business Journal.

Verde Investments brought the firm Nelsen Partners to help as the project architect.

Nelson Partners is leading the redevelopment of nearby Paradise Valley Mall.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Facebook Photo/Arizona State Fair)...

KTAR.com

Arizona Diamondbacks fans get free admission to the Arizona State Fair

Anyone wearing Arizona Diamondbacks swag during select hours on Sunday will receive free admission to the Arizona State Fair

3 hours ago

(Pexels photo)...

KTAR.com

Motorcyclist killed in collision in northern part of Phoenix

One person is dead following an late morning accident on Saturday. Police responded to the area of N Cave Creek Rd. and E Sweetwater Ave.

5 hours ago

Michael Leone/Surprise Police...

KTAR.com

Surprise man killed by twin brother following argument

One person is dead in Surprise following an argument between a pair of twins on Thursday afternoon, authorities say.

6 hours ago

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)...

KTAR.com

Man dies after being hit by train in Flagstaff

A 53-year-old male pedestrian died in Flagstaff on Friday afternoon after being hit by a train.

6 hours ago

Rendering up the updated courtyard at the Scottsdale McCormick Ranch Resort. The resort said Oct. 1...

Brandon Brown/Phoenix Business Journal

Owners of the Scottsdale McCormick Ranch Resort secure refinancing as it completes multimillion-dollar renovation

Scottsdale McCormick Ranch Resort has secured $115 million through refinancing as it wraps up work on a $40 million renovation.

7 hours ago

FILE - Scientists and other workers rig the world's first atomic bomb to raise it up onto a 100-foo...

Associated Press

‘Oppenheimer’ fanfare driving likely record attendance to New Mexico atomic site

Visitors lined up Saturday to tour the southern New Mexico site where the world’s first atomic bomb was detonated.

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

Fiesta Mall developers file zoning application with city of Mesa