PHOENIX — Verde Investments, the firm hired to demolish the Fiesta Mall in Mesa, has filed a zoning application to change the site’s designation from a limited commercial space.

The potential change to an infill development district would allow more flexibility as redevelopment continues to take shape.

“Verde intends to completely redefine this 80-acre parcel, changing it from a sea of concrete into a live-work-play community unparalleled in the East Valley,” Verde spokesperson David Leibowitz said in a release.

“Imagine a walkable, bike-friendly, outdoor mixed-use environment teeming with open space – a place where Mesa residents can walk to work, take the dogs out to the Village Green, then stroll to dinner, shopping or to check out live music.”

According to the release, demolition of the 80-acre site is two-thirds of the way complete.

The Fiesta Mall property contains nine parcels of land over 80 acres. It is possible the redevelopment project could include 4,000 new apartments and homes along with 1.85 million square feet of retail or commercial space.

Demolition began in July at the site located near the intersection of Alma School Road and Southern Avenue.

According to the Fiesta Redefined website, the palm trees that stood watch over the mall parking lot have been saved for reuse.

In May, Mesa Mayor John Giles told KTAR News 92.3 he was encouraging the Arizona Coyotes to consider properties such as the Fiesta Mall as a site to build a new stadium.

In August, Coyotes owner Alex Meruelo put in a letter of intent to purchase 41 acres in Mesa at a site located near Alma School Road and the Loop 202, according to The Phoenix Business Journal.

Verde Investments brought the firm Nelsen Partners to help as the project architect.

Nelson Partners is leading the redevelopment of nearby Paradise Valley Mall.

