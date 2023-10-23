Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Passerby finds man shot to death in the roadway of 19th Avenue in north Phoenix

Oct 23, 2023, 4:15 AM

PHOENIX — A man was found fatally shot in north Phoenix on Friday morning, authorities said.

Officers responded to a call of a shooting shortly after 3 a.m. Friday at 19th Avenue and Bell Road, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Upon arriving, officers found a man shot in the roadway. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Phoenix Police Department detectives took over the investigation after arriving on the investigation.

Anyone with information that can lead detectives to an arrest in this violent crime are encouraged to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO.

All callers will remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward.  

