ARIZONA NEWS

2nd person dead after crash near Loop 202 in Phoenix

Oct 18, 2023, 4:00 PM

police lights on a cop car...

(Public Domain Photo)

(Public Domain Photo)

Brandon Gray's Profile Picture

BY BRANDON GRAY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — A second victim in a fatal crash on Monday night in Phoenix was pronounced dead early Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Robert Pedro, 49, the driver of a white passenger car involved in the crash, succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital. One of his two passengers, 19-year-old Jade Pedro, died in the hospital on Monday. The other passenger and the driver of an SUV involved in the crash were treated and released.

The crash happened at 40th Street and the Loop 202 Freeway. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the car and a gray SUV in a landscaping area just off the intersection.

Fire crews provided aid to the car passengers and the SUV driver was able to exit the vehicle after the crash.

A preliminary investigation found the SUV ran a red light while heading eastbound on the Loop 202 freeway access road and crashed into the car that was heading northbound on 40th Street.

Impairment appears to be a factor involving the SUV driver, officials said.

The crash remains under investigation.

