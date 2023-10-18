PHOENIX — Phoenix Pride Festival is back this weekend to celebrate the Valley’s LGBTQ+ community.

The two-day event will happen from noon to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Phoenix Pride has been involved with the community for 41 years. In addition to celebrating the community, the festival will raise funds for Phoenix Pride Community Programs and educate the public about the LGBTQ+ community.

Organizers anticipate more than 50,000 festivalgoers to attend throughout the weekend. Several headliners will be hitting the Circle K Main Stage and Latin Stage.

Who is performing at Phoenix Pride 2023?

The festival will feature over 150 entertainment performances on seven stages, according to event organizers.

Headliners for the main stage include Paulina Rubio and Ashanti. The Latin Stage, produced by Club Papi, will feature Mar, Jessica Esoterica and Mariana Seoane as headliners.

Paulina Rubio Day: Saturday Time: 8 p.m. Stage: Circle K Main Stage



Ashanti Day: Sunday Time: 8 p.m. Stage: Circle K Main Stage



Mar Day: Saturday and Sunday Time: 6:15 p.m. Saturday and 4:45 p.m. Sunday Stage: Latin Stage



Jessica Estorica Day: Saturday and Sunday Time: 5:30 p.m. Saturday and 3:30 p.m. on Sunday. Stage: Latin Stage



Mariana Seoane Day: Sunday Time: 6 p.m. Stage: Latin Stage



What other events at 2023 Phoenix Pride?

Over 300 Exhibitors will have a variety of food options, shopping and community resources. There will be a variety of food vendors. In addition, Phoenix Pride will have an Arts Expo, Main and Community Stages, KidSpace, VIP Experience, Erotic World, Dance Pavilion and the Latin Stage.

Is there a parade at Phoenix Pride 2023?

Yes. The parade starts at 10 a.m. Sunday. It will travel north on 3rd Street from Thomas Road to Indian School Road.

Where is Phoenix Pride Festival 2023?

The event will be held at Steele Indian School Park at 300 E. Indian School Rd.

How much are Phoenix Pride Festival 2023 tickets?

Admission is free for children under 12 and active military

Children 13-17, seniors 55+ and former military receive discounted admission at the ticket gate.

Adults 18 and over have multiple ticket packages:

General Admission 2-day with express entry: $55.15 1-day with express entry: $40 1-Day: $34



VIP 2-day VIP: $161 1-day VIP: $108



Walter Studios AfterParty GA: $49.87 VIP: $12.89



Credit cards are accepted on-site for admissions and for beverage sales at all bars. ATMs will also be available. Accessibility shuttles from the park parking lots will be routinely available throughout the day.

Festival volunteers who work at least four hours can attend for free. Anyone interested can email volunteers@phoenixpride.org for more information.

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.