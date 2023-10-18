Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Over 70 firefighters battle overnight blaze at Phoenix commercial building

Oct 18, 2023

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – More than 70 firefighters worked to put out a raging fire in a Phoenix commercial building early Wednesday, authorities said.

Crews responded to the area of 13th Avenue and Roosevelt Street just after midnight and found flames and smoke coming from the building’s roof, the Phoenix Fire Department said.

Ladder companies set up a “big water” operation to douse the flames from above.

Additional firefighters were called in to battle the blaze. Crews eventually adopted a defensive strategy to bring it under control.

The owner of the building told fire officials the facility was used as a liquidation distributor for products sold in drug and grocery stores.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

The Phoenix Fire Investigation Task Force is working to determine the cause of the fire.

