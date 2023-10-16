Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Silver Alert issued for man last seen near 31st and Northern avenues in Phoenix

Oct 16, 2023, 11:46 AM

Photo of Jesse Cedillo, the subject of a Silver Alert out of Phoenix issued Monday, Oct. 16, 2023....

A Silver Alert for Jesse Cedillo of Phoenix was issued Monday, Oct. 16, 2023. (Photo via Arizona Department of Public Safety)

(Photo via Arizona Department of Public Safety)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Authorities issued a Silver Alert on Monday for a missing Phoenix man with a cognitive condition.

Jesse Cedillo, 69, was last seen Sunday near 31st and Northern avenues.

Cedillo, who is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds, was wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans, a black baseball hat and tan and white shoes.

He has a medical condition that may cause him to get lost or become confused easily.

Anybody with information about his whereabouts was asked to call the Phoenix Police Missing Persons Unit at 602-534-2121 or 602-262-6151 after hours.

