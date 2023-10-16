Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix Police focusing on recruiting women as department remains steadfast in hiring efforts

Oct 16, 2023, 11:00 AM

Both photos show officers working together...

The Phoenix Police Department is continuing to explore new ways to recruit and retain employees, even after offering pay increases and sign-on bonuses. (X Photo/@joinphxpd)

(X Photo/@joinphxpd)

SuElen Rivera's Profile Picture

BY SUELEN RIVERA


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is continuing to explore new ways to recruit and retain employees, even after offering pay increases and sign-on bonuses.

Part of the push to recruit comes from the department’s 30×30 program, where 30% of the police force will be made up by women by 2030, Sgt. Brian Bower of the department told KTAR News 92.3 FM last week.

“We’re reaching out to different athletic departments at community colleges, high schools, and we’re trying to recruit some of the best quality women that we can so that we can have, again, 30% of the workforce be females by 2030,” Bower said.

In addition to recruiting in the field, the department is using digital flyers and messages on social media to promote hiring.

“The other big push that we’ve been able to do is a huge social media campaign so that we can let people know that this is an option, that a career in the police department — I like to tell people — it’s not a job, sometimes you can’t even classify it as a career, it’s a lifestyle,” Bower said.

“So the more people that we can get in the door, have them understand the possibilities, the benefits, the more people that look at it and say, ‘Yes, this is exactly what I’ve been waiting for, this is exactly what I want.'”

There are also careers in administrative work or as police assistants, Bower said. Over time, if employees in those fields want to switch into more hands-on roles, they can do so.

What else has been done to hire police officers?

The most important thing to get done was boost pay increases and offer sign-on bonuses, Bower said.

RELATED STORIES

Last year, the Phoenix City Council approved pay raises for all officers in the police department by at least $20,000 a year. In one example, pay for recruits increased from $48,000 to $68,000, making it the highest-paid law enforcement agency in the state.

While there are growing incentives to join the police force, there are also options that allow youth to be immersed in the lifestyle, such as the Police Cadets.

The cadets get the opportunity to attend events hosted by the Phoenix Police Department to begin learning more about the job, Bower said.

“They’re out there in their own uniforms and they have that mentality and they’re starting to build that understanding of what it’s like to have a lifestyle in the law enforcement field, and it’s really great to see some of those young kids out here, young adults, that are volunteering their time to participate,” Bower said.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Taylor Kinnerup contributed to this story.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

File photo of a Peoria police SUV. A city maintenance vehicle was stolen from a Peoria park on Mond...

KTAR.com

City truck with logos on sides, fluid tank on rear stolen from Peoria park

A marked city maintenance vehicle was stolen from a Peoria park on Monday morning, authorities said.

16 minutes ago

U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego, the likely Democratic nominee in the 2024 race for Sen. Kyrsten Sinema's s...

Kevin Stone

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona posts shaky fundraising totals for possible reelection bid

U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, the Arizona independent who still hasn’t committed to a reelection run, turned in shaky fundraising totals for the last quarter.

1 hour ago

Photo of Jesse Cedillo, the subject of a Silver Alert out of Phoenix issued Monday, Oct. 16, 2023....

KTAR.com

Silver Alert issued for man last seen near 31st and Northern avenues in Phoenix

Authorities issued a Silver Alert on Monday for Jesse Cedillo, who was last seen a day earlier near 31st and Northern avenues in Phoenix.

2 hours ago

photo shows image of inside an ambulance...

KTAR.com

Man hospitalized with stab wound after fight breaks out in Phoenix

A man was hospitalized on Sunday after he was stabbed when a fight broke out in Phoenix, authorities said.

4 hours ago

U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona spoke with families of hostages during his visit to Israel....

KTAR.com

Arizona’s Mark Kelly joins group of senators in Tel Aviv to show support for Israel

U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona pledged support for Israel in its war against Hamas during a trip to Tel Aviv over the weekend with a bipartisan group of senators.

5 hours ago

File photo of a Tempe, Arizona, police vehicle. Police were searching for a suspect Monday, Oct. 16...

KTAR.com

Man wounded in shooting that prompted manhunt near ASU in Tempe

A man was wounded in a shooting Monday morning that prompted a manhunt near Arizona State University in Tempe.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

Phoenix Police focusing on recruiting women as department remains steadfast in hiring efforts