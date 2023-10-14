Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona man facing charges after crashing vehicle into camper in drug-induced incident

Oct 14, 2023, 3:26 PM | Updated: 3:29 pm

Pexels photo....

Pexels photo.

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — An Arizona man is facing several charges after crashing his vehicle into the camper of a woman who had a protection order against him in a fiery confrontation early Friday morning, authorities said.

The trailer was occupied by a woman who had obtained a court order of protection against James Haynes, 48, who crashed his vehicle through two gates and then into the camper trailer according to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

After stopping, Haynes then lit his vehicle on fire and tried to enter the trailer by crawling under it according to authorities.

The trailer, and nearby residence, quickly caught on fire. Everyone inside the trailer and the residence safely evacuated and went to a nearby home, except for Haynes, who could not be immediately located.

A state helicopter attempted to find Haynes by using thermal imaging and night vision, as multiple structures on and near the property became fully engulfed and propane tanks and ammunition began to rapidly explode.

The helicopter was unable to find Haynes, so deputies searched the area on foot. Haynes was eventually taken into custody by a subset of the sheriff’s office SWAT unit and was later taken to the hospital. Haynes told deputies he had ingested approximately 25 Vicodin and led deputies to what appeared to be a suicide note in his pocket.

Haynes remains in the hospital and will be booked into the county jail after his release. He is facing charges of aggravated harassment, arson, attempted homicide and violating a court order.

