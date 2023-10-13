Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona education, business leaders form commission to bridge education-to-workforce gap

Oct 13, 2023, 4:35 AM | Updated: 5:28 am

Arizona Economic Education Commission...

Balin Overstolz McNair's Profile Picture

BY BALIN OVERSTOLZ MCNAIR


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne has formed the Arizona Education Economic Commission. It is a group of educators and business leaders tasked with boosting the state’s education-to-workforce pipeline.

It marks an increased cooperation between Arizona businesses and educational programs and institutions and is a specific response to long-term workforce concerns in the state.

“In a partnership between the Department of Education and the private companies, the shortage of skilled workforce will be solved. And the students that do not go to college will still have a bright, economic future,” Horne said.

The AEEC has started with some initial goals:

  • Forge partnerships with education programs and businesses to meet industry needs.
  • Uplift the state’s career and technical education (CTE) programs through agreed-upon measures.
  • Increase completion rates of CTE and adult education programs.
  • Create apprenticeship programs for adults and youth through high schools and community colleges.
  • Create recruitment partnerships to get graduates hired quickly.
  • Evaluate and improve educational oversight through data collection and analysis.

The road ahead

The commission’s first chairman is Edward Cota, who is currently the chief strategy officer for the Arizona Department of Education.

He said the workforce faces both short-term and long-term challenges and they want to future-proof Arizona’s economy.

“What are we doing three, five, ten years down the road? That’s what I’m thinking, that’s what this commission is thinking,” Cota said.

He is clear in one belief going into the newly formed commission: The private sector needs to be a key player in creating pathways for current students and adults to high-paying jobs.

“I’m absolutely convinced it’s the private sector that’s going to get us there,” said.

Foreign influence

A key part of the collaboration is partnerships with businesses in and the governments of other countries, notably with Taiwan and Switzerland.

While Taiwan has become familiar with the Valley through large investments into the semiconductor industry in recent years, leaders are looking to Switzerland for another reason: apprenticeships.

Swiss Consulate-General in Phoenix, Balz Abplanalp, said apprenticeships are a key part of Switzerland’s efforts to educate young adults.

RELATED STORIES

“Switzerland has a century-long tradition of up-skilling young people at their workplace, trained by experienced professionals at the same place, in this very sector,” Abplanalp said.

Now business and education leaders are interested in bringing that tradition here through official programs. And like Chairman Cota, Consulate-General Abplanalp said this can only be done through partnerships with private companies.

“Their apprenticeships last 3-4 years. Once completed, the apprentices earn a federal diploma and then they can choose if they want to be employed,” Abplanalp said.

It’s too early to tell how the commission’s efforts will play out, but leaders have already spent one day working, talking and thinking up new ideas.

President and CEO of Education Forward Arizona Rich Nickel has been warning about Arizona’s long-term workforce shortages for several months. He was present at the commission’s formation and is hopeful this will all come together to benefit students.

“I do think it’s a great idea to explore and certainly one that’s been proven to work in European countries and could possibly be part of our system moving forward,” Nickel said.

But he also warns that the Swiss system can’t be copied and pasted – It will need to be adapted for Arizona and, perhaps more consequently, will require large investments and participation from private businesses.

“So, the business is going to have to understand they have to be a major driver of this, which includes investing a lot of their own resources,” he said.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

police lights on a cop car...

KTAR.com

2 teens dead after UTV rollover crash in north Phoenix desert

Two teen girls are dead after a fatal rollover crash involving a Utility Terrain Vehicle Thursday afternoon in the north Phoenix desert area. 

1 hour ago

Three Valley freeways will have weekend closures. (ADOT Photo/Flickr)...

KTAR.com

3 metro Phoenix freeways to have closures this weekend

There will be scheduled closures spread across three metro Phoenix freeways this weekend, according to state transportation officials.

1 hour ago

Tiesto is set to perform at Goldrush Music Festival at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale. This photo is f...

KTAR.com

Weekend guide: Here are the biggest events around metro Phoenix for Oct. 13-15

There are plenty of things to do around the Valley this weekend, such as attending the Arizona State Fair, a ghost tour or a concert.

1 hour ago

Mugshot of Isiah Morse, who is accused of stabbing a man at a Chandler, Arizona, bar Oct. 4, 2023. ...

KTAR.com

Suspect faces murder charge after downtown Chandler stabbing victim dies

A man died Monday after getting stabbed at a downtown Chandler bar last week, and a suspect is in custody, authorities said.

9 hours ago

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)...

Associated Press

In many Indigenous cultures, a solar eclipse is more than a spectacle: It’s for honoring tradition

In many Indigenous cultures, a solar eclipse is more than a spectacle. It’s a time for honoring tradition and a show of reverency.

12 hours ago

Amarei Hunter...

KTAR.com

Chandler man fatally shot in Goodyear, suspect arrested

A man suspected of fatally shooting a Chandler man Wednesday night in Goodyear is facing a murder charge, authorities said.

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

Arizona education, business leaders form commission to bridge education-to-workforce gap