3 metro Phoenix freeways to have closures this weekend

PHOENIX — There will be scheduled closures spread across three metro Phoenix freeways this weekend, according to state transportation officials.

What metro Phoenix freeways are closed this weekend?

In the East Valley, westbound Interstate 10 will be closed from Loop 202 to U.S. 60 from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday for work on the Broadway Curve Improvement Project.

All Loop 202 ramps to westbound I-10 will be closed.

In Mesa, westbound U.S. 60 will be closed at Greenfield Road from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for bridge work.

🚧 I-10 WB closed between Loop 202 and US 60.

🚧 US 60 WB closed at Greenfield Road.

The westbound U.S. 60 on-ramps at Superstition Springs Road, Power Road and Higley Road will be closed.

In Scottsdale, the southbound Loop 101 Pima Freeway will be closed from Shea Boulevard to Rio Salado Parkway from 10 p.m. Friday to 1 p.m. Saturday for pavement sealing.

Both Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway ramps to southbound Loop 101 will be closed, as will the southbound Loop 101 on-ramp at Cactus Road will be closed.

Northbound Loop 101 will also be closed from Rio Salado Parkway to Shea Boulevard from 10 p.m. Saturday to 1 p.m. Sunday for pavement sealing.

Both Loop 202 ramps to northbound Loop 101 will be closed.

What other restrictions are on Valley freeways this weekend?

In the East Valley, eastbound I-10 will be narrowed to two lanes from U.S. 60 to Baseline Road from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday for bridge work.

