Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

4 arrested in Phoenix in stolen vehicles scheme totaling over $1 million

Oct 12, 2023, 2:00 PM | Updated: 2:15 pm

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


Authorities recovered 19 stolen vehicles, valued at about $1.2 million. (Arizona DPS Photo) Authorities recovered 19 stolen vehicles, valued at about $1.2 million. (Arizona DPS Photo) Authorities recovered 19 stolen vehicles, valued at about $1.2 million. (Arizona DPS Photo) Authorities recovered 19 stolen vehicles, valued at about $1.2 million. (Arizona DPS Photo) Authorities recovered 19 stolen vehicles, valued at about $1.2 million. (Arizona DPS Photo) Authorities recovered 19 stolen vehicles, valued at about $1.2 million. (Arizona DPS Photo) Authorities recovered 19 stolen vehicles, valued at about $1.2 million. (Arizona DPS Photo) Authorities recovered 19 stolen vehicles, valued at about $1.2 million. (Arizona DPS Photo)

PHOENIX — Four suspects were arrested for their roles in a stolen vehicle ring totaling over $1 million, authorities announced Wednesday.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety’s Vehicle Theft Task Force spent five months investigating the scheme, which centered around the suspects buying stolen vehicles with fake VIN numbers from a theft ring on the East Coast and shipping them to Arizona to be sold.

Three suspects were arrested for their roles in the ploy: 33-year-old Rickey Austin, 33-year-old Tyquan Jackson Wilson and 35-year-old Joshua Carra. They face charges of theft of means of transportation, trafficking stolen property, conspiracy and fraudulent schemes.

A fourth suspect, 24-year-old Dayanella Galdos Abarca, was arrested on charges related to conspiracy and fraudulent schemes. Abarca was an employee at a third-party Motor Vehicle Division service provider.

How did the suspects allegedly run the stolen vehicle scheme?

Once the vehicles arrived in Arizona, the suspects were said to use fake out-of-state titles to sell them to buyers at well below market value.

RELATED STORIES

Authorities recovered 19 stolen vehicles, valued at about $1.2 million.

The vehicles included a Ferrari California, Mercedes-Benz AMG SUV, Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk and several Dodge sports cars and pickup trucks.

What else was recovered from the suspects?

Other investigations were opened as a result of the case, leading authorities to recover drugs and weapons.

Here’s what they seized:

  • 13 pounds of cocaine
  • 4 pounds of Adderall
  • 20,000 fentanyl pills
  • 10.5 ounces of MDMA
  • 18.1 ounces of Xanax
  • 1.82 pounds of illegal mushrooms
  • 15.4 ounces of methamphetamine
  • $110,000 in cash
  • Several firearms

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Police are seeking a suspect accused in multiple sexual assault cases in Tempe. (Tempe Police Scree...

KTAR.com

Tempe police searching for man accused in multiple sexual assault cases

Police are seeking a suspect accused in multiple sexual assault cases in Tempe, authorities said Thursday.

1 hour ago

Powerball players in Haverhill, Massachusetts, show their tickets a day before the near-record draw...

Kevin Stone

Powerball ticket sold in Phoenix wins $2M during historic drawing

A West Valley Powerball player won a pretty sweet consolation prize during Wednesday night’s near-record drawing.

2 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: How the Arizona Diamondbacks satisfied Phoenix sports fans with a sweep of the Los Angeles Dodgers

The Arizona Diamondbacks advance to the National League Championship Series for the first time since 2007 after sweeping the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS. KTAR News host Mike Broomhead and Arizona Sports host Dan Bickley explain what the win at home meant to Phoenix sports fans. Video: Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News Photo: Getty Images

2 hours ago

Pirvu's mugshot...

KTAR.com

Buckeye teaching assistant arrested on sex crimes involving student

A 23-year-old teaching assistant was arrested Wednesday in Buckeye on sex crimes involving a 13-year-old student, authorities said.

3 hours ago

Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone announces that he will step down in January 2024, a year befor...

Kevin Stone

Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone discusses reasons he’s leaving office early

Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said Thursday that a combination of things led to his decision to leave office early.

4 hours ago

side-by-side pictures of Arizona Humane Society officials and McLaughlin...

KTAR.com

Judge rules dogs won’t be returned to woman in Chandler animal abuse case

A judge ruled Wednesday that the woman at the center of a large animal abuse case out of Chandler won't be getting the dogs back.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

4 arrested in Phoenix in stolen vehicles scheme totaling over $1 million