ARIZONA NEWS

Tempe police searching for man accused in multiple sexual assault cases

Oct 12, 2023, 1:00 PM

Police are seeking a suspect accused in multiple sexual assault cases in Tempe. (Tempe Police Screenshot)

PHOENIX — Police are seeking a suspect accused in multiple sexual assault cases in Tempe, authorities said Thursday.

The man, described as a 6-foot Black male with a thin build, most recently allegedly assaulted a victim earlier in the day, according to the Tempe Police Department.

The suspect entered an unlocked back door of a residence near Gary Drive and Eighth Street and attempted to sexually assault victim before being startled by a roommate and fleeing on foot, police said.

Last Friday, officers responded to a residence in the same area for a burglary in progress at about 3:40 a.m. When they arrived, the suspect had already fled on foot, police said.

The suspect entered the home through an unlocked front door and sexually assaulted the victim, according to police.

The man was wearing a white long sleeve shirt with a logo on the left chest area, dark pants, black shoes and a dark neck gaiter that covered his mouth and head.

On Sept. 15, a man matching the same description was accused of entering an open garage door and attempting to sexually assault another victim before he was startled by a roommate and fled the scene.

Police believe the incidents are related.

Anyone with information on the assaults should call Tempe Police at 480-350-8311.

