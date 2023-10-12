PHOENIX — Police are seeking a suspect accused in multiple sexual assault cases in Tempe, authorities said Thursday.

The man, described as a 6-foot Black male with a thin build, most recently allegedly assaulted a victim earlier in the day, according to the Tempe Police Department.

The suspect entered an unlocked back door of a residence near Gary Drive and Eighth Street and attempted to sexually assault victim before being startled by a roommate and fleeing on foot, police said.

Last Friday, officers responded to a residence in the same area for a burglary in progress at about 3:40 a.m. When they arrived, the suspect had already fled on foot, police said.

Tempe Police are seeking a suspect accused in multiple sexual assaults, the most recent of which occurred last week. pic.twitter.com/K9LGeG5ksL — KTAR News 92.3 (@KTAR923) October 12, 2023

The suspect entered the home through an unlocked front door and sexually assaulted the victim, according to police.

The man was wearing a white long sleeve shirt with a logo on the left chest area, dark pants, black shoes and a dark neck gaiter that covered his mouth and head.

On Sept. 15, a man matching the same description was accused of entering an open garage door and attempting to sexually assault another victim before he was startled by a roommate and fled the scene.

Police believe the incidents are related.

Anyone with information on the assaults should call Tempe Police at 480-350-8311.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.