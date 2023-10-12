Close
EMD Electronics $39M investment brings jobs to Chandler

Oct 12, 2023

EMD Electronics gas and chemical delivery facility is fully operational in Chandler following a $39...

BY BALIN OVERSTOLZ MCNAIR


PHOENIX — A new EMD Electronics gas and chemical delivery facility is fully operational in Chandler following a $39 million investment.

At full scale, the 75,000-square-foot site will be home to 100 high-paying jobs.

It marks the largest investment from EMD into its semiconductor equipment and services business and a continuance of investment from companies in the advanced electronics sector in Arizona. EMD is the U.S. branch of Merk KGaA, a German electronics company.

The new Chandler factory is part of the company’s “Level Up” program announced in 2021, and this site comes after a previous investment in Tempe.

Gov. Katie Hobbs spoke in support of EMD and other semiconductor investments at the grand opening of the facility.

“EMD is one of more than 30 semiconductor companies that have announced expansion in Arizona in the last two years. The result – Arizona has a clear edge,” Hobbs said.

The addition of the new site will double EMD’s manufacturing capacity in the United States.

Creating jobs for the Valley

In a pre-recorded video played at the event, U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly said these investments are key to transitioning the Valley to a manufacturing-based economy and uplifting the nation.

“And that means great paying jobs, and it’s also crucial for our national security,” he said.

It’s built in the Chandler Airpark area, which Chandler Mayor Kevin Hartke said is a key area for investments like these.

“If you’re not living in Chandler now, you should consider it,” Hartke said.

While workforce concerns linger from education and business leaders elsewhere in the state, Governor Hobbs is confident these industries will have skilled workers available.

“First of all, we’re creating a lot of jobs that don’t need a college education,” she said.

Hobbs added the state is building pathways to help residents get into these jobs through community colleges and special training programs.

EMD leadership also indicates they’ve had an interest in Arizona for some time. Executive Vice-president of Delivery Systems and Services Kate Dei Cas noted these decisions aren’t made overnight.

“In order to do that we needed to know that the ecosystem could support us,” Dei Cas said. “When we talked to the [Arizona] commerce authority they really reinforced that to us. This is a network – and you can see it.”

